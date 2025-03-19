Everything You Should Know Before Applying To Work At Starbucks, According To A Representative

Standing in line for your favorite Starbucks drink, bakery scents wafting in the air, it's hard not to wonder what it might be like to make your favorite beverages. As someone who has worked at Starbucks, I can tell you that the experience of being a barista sets you up to create your own coffees for a lifetime, and it also helps you gain a healthy understanding of what it is to work in the service industry. Of course, there's plenty to learn once you become a barista, but there's also a fair amount you'll want to know before applying.

When making the choice to apply to Starbucks, you may wonder what the training is like or what other opportunities exist beyond serving coffee. You may want to know how much money baristas actually make or what those discount perks look like. I reached out to Starbucks asking about working at the chain, and Angele Busch, a senior manager in corporate communications, shared some information with me. With her insight and my own experience as a Starbucks alumnus, you'll have a little background and an inside look before applying to your favorite coffee shop.