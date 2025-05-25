Here's Why You Probably Don't Want To Freeze Sauerkraut

Fermented cabbage isn't everyone's idea of a good time, but fans of the stuff relish the crunchy sour element that it brings to Reuben sandwiches or as a side for grilled meats. And that's even before you get to the health benefits. Sauerkraut, like other fermented foods, is an excellent source of probiotics, helpful bacteria that benefit gut health.

Whether you eat it to reach your five-a-day, or just love the taste and texture, it's better to keep your sauerkraut out of the freezer. Cabbage contains a lot of water, which expands as it freezes, rupturing the cells of the leaves. Once thawed, you'll find your once-crisp cabbage turns into a soft mess.

Perhaps more importantly, however, is that the temperature in your freezer is too low for the bacteria. Freezing will not only halt the growth of probiotics but also kill off the beneficial bacteria. The one instance where freezing sauerkraut won't make a difference is if it has already been cooked, as probiotics won't survive at temperatures above 115 degrees Fahrenheit.