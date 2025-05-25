The Colorado Mountaintop Restaurant Where Skiers Dine Inside A Giant Yurt
If the only food you associate with Colorado is "Rocky Mountain Oysters," then you've likely been sleeping on the most unique dining experiences in the state. From a former mortuary turned into an "eatuary" called Linger to a restaurant housed inside a massive fort, there's a lot to see, eat, and enjoy. Of the many hot spots in a typically cold-weather town, one is so exclusive it can only be accessed by those willing to do actual legwork to get to it. The Magic Meadows Yurt in Crested Butte, Colorado, is a one-of-a-kind restaurant nestled in the mountains that is only open from December to March and requires diners to first trek a mile-long trail, either by cross-country ski or snowshoe, to get there.
Home to five-course Saturday dinners –- reservations for which open in September –- and Sunday bistro brunches during its season, Magic Meadows Yurt is certainly a restaurant for those with an adventurous spirit, both for exploring the outdoors and dining in remote locales. If you're up for this special experience, dinner reservations have an all-inclusive cost of $185 per person, which covers the multi-course meal, drinks, and gratuity as well as equipment rentals, transportation, guides, and the trail passes required to make the hike.
More about the Magic Meadows Yurt
The experience begins around 4:30 p.m. local time, when diners meet at the Nordic center to get equipped with the gear needed to make either the ski or snowshoe trip. From there, guests can either ski out on their own or carpool to the trailhead to snowshoe over to the restaurant. The doors of the yurt open around 6 p.m. when guests are greeted with drinks, including options from the local Montanya Distillery, and small bites. Dinner service begins at 6:30 p.m. and features a gourmet meal expertly prepared by Chef Tim Egelhoff, who is well known for his cuisine, which takes inspiration from iconic Colorado foods and breathtaking seasons.
Reviewers of the Magic Meadows Yurt restaurant note the exceptional experience of dining in such an exclusive location and the satisfying warmth upon first entering the yurt from the snowy outdoors. An intimate spot with limited seating, the yurt is kept warm by a wood stove, and the dining experience is intended to be leisurely, lasting at least a couple of hours. Though reviewers note the most difficult part is heading back to the trailhead through a mile of cold weather after the warmth and comfort of the yurt, it is definitely a remarkable and worthwhile trip.