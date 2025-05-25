The Colorado Mountaintop Restaurant Where Skiers Dine Inside A Giant Yurt

If the only food you associate with Colorado is "Rocky Mountain Oysters," then you've likely been sleeping on the most unique dining experiences in the state. From a former mortuary turned into an "eatuary" called Linger to a restaurant housed inside a massive fort, there's a lot to see, eat, and enjoy. Of the many hot spots in a typically cold-weather town, one is so exclusive it can only be accessed by those willing to do actual legwork to get to it. The Magic Meadows Yurt in Crested Butte, Colorado, is a one-of-a-kind restaurant nestled in the mountains that is only open from December to March and requires diners to first trek a mile-long trail, either by cross-country ski or snowshoe, to get there.

Home to five-course Saturday dinners –- reservations for which open in September –- and Sunday bistro brunches during its season, Magic Meadows Yurt is certainly a restaurant for those with an adventurous spirit, both for exploring the outdoors and dining in remote locales. If you're up for this special experience, dinner reservations have an all-inclusive cost of $185 per person, which covers the multi-course meal, drinks, and gratuity as well as equipment rentals, transportation, guides, and the trail passes required to make the hike.