The Colorado Restaurant That's Housed Inside A Massive Fort

Colorado has some pretty unique dining experiences. You can enjoy a gourmet prix-fixe dinner 6,000 feet up a mountain (Flagstaff House), sip tea in a hand-carved decorated building from Tajikistan (Boulder Teahouse), or have Mexican food in an institution owned by the creators of South Park (Casa Bonita). You can even eat at a historic fort — or a full-size replica of one at least.

The Fort Restaurant was built in Morrison in 1963 to look and feel like Bent's Fort in La Junta, which was a peaceful trading site along the Santa Fe Trail in the 1840s. It was founded by amateur historians the late Sam Arnold and his wife Elizabeth, who wanted to raise their children in an adobe-style home in the countryside. They decided to model it off Bent's Fort after Elizabeth saw a drawing of it in a book.

They opted to open a business in the home during planning, settling on a restaurant that served a fusion of cuisine that the pioneers, tribes, and mountain men ate along the Santa Fe Trail. The staples have remained the same since The Fort opened: Buffalo, elk, quail, and other types of game meat. The menu also continues to highlight the Mexican and Spanish influence on the original Bent's Fort.