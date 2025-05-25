The Kirkland Signature Sparkling Water You Can Just Ignore At Costco

When you sit down at a nice restaurant, do you take the waiter up on their offer for sparkling water, or do you ask for still water instead? Sparkling water is an increasingly popular industry, globally valued at over $29 billion in 2020, with a rise expected in the years that followed, according to a study by Grand View Research. Though it's a favored ingredient in many of your favorite cocktails from the bar, sparkling water is more often consumed at home in the form of cans and tabletop machines. We sat down to rank seven of Costco's Kirkland Signature sparkling waters and found that among the many flavors, the Italian Sparkling Mineral Water wasn't worth the purchase.

The Italian Sparkling Mineral Water was the only option on our list that wasn't flavored, which didn't automatically make it last place, but certainly didn't contribute to making it rank any higher. For a brand that's marketed as "mineral water," those signature mineral-tasting essences were missing from this drink. It was also only mildly carbonated, which may be preferable for some. However, in a ranking of sparkling waters, we were looking for a beverage that truly sparkled, and Kirkland Signature's Sparkling Mineral Water just didn't. The six other flavors on our list easily knocked this one into the lowest-ranking spot, though we wouldn't necessarily say this was bad. It was simply unremarkable and worth ignoring while using that Costco membership for the first time.