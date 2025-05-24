The Sink Is Boulder's Oldest Restaurant And Has Seen Its Share Of Stars
Head to Boulder, home of the Bolder Boulder, the University of Colorado Buffaloes, and Celestial Seasonings headquarters, and you'll find an institution beloved by Boulderites. The Sink, one of the more unique dining experiences in the state of Colorado, lays claim to the title as Boulder's oldest restaurant. The bar and restaurant has been creating lasting memories for locals, students, and celebrities since 1923. No-fuss menus of burgers and pizza have kept visitors satisfied in a lively ambiance, and weekly specials and happy hour menus place wallet-friendly food and drink into the hands of eager visitors. Tuesday specials deliver half-off medium pizzas to customers, while half-off beers, wine, and cocktails refresh palates in between bites.
In addition to walls and ceilings covered in colorful murals and handwritten notes, tales of famous people visiting the establishment have contributed to the allure of the place. Robert Redford worked as a cleaner at The Sink while he was a university student, and President Obama, Anthony Bourdain, Eric Ripert, and Chuck Morris have all stepped foot inside the establishment. Obama's visit was a surprise to the entire team at The Sink, and the Secret Service had surveyed the property prior to Obama's arrival to make sure the location was safe. During his visit, Obama placed an order for a Sinkza pizza, a classic menu item topped with pepperoni, sausage, and vegetables.
A unique location to remember
The quirky restaurant has become a bucket-list travel stop for many visitors to the area, including a visit from Guy Fieri. Also to note, The Sink was the first stop on Casey Webb's Man v. Food tour of Boulder. Historically, any guests will sign the walls of the restaurant before leaving.
In addition to a reliable lineup of cocktails like espresso martinis, spritzes, pickle margaritas, and cowboy lemonade, mango milkshakes topped with Tajín and whipped cream can accompany generous plates of bacon-topped burgers and fries, grilled chicken sandwiches, wings, nachos, mac and cheese, pizzas, and a variety of salads. Burger lovers will have a range of toppings to choose from to crown patties made from local, grass-fed beef, and sweet lovers can dig into giant homemade chocolate chip cookies or snack on fried pizza dough that has been coated in cinnamon and sugar. Though celeb-sightings aren't guaranteed, you can be confident that you'll walk away from The Sink with a full belly, lasting memories, and plenty of vibrant photographs for your social feeds.