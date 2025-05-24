The Sink Is Boulder's Oldest Restaurant And Has Seen Its Share Of Stars

Head to Boulder, home of the Bolder Boulder, the University of Colorado Buffaloes, and Celestial Seasonings headquarters, and you'll find an institution beloved by Boulderites. The Sink, one of the more unique dining experiences in the state of Colorado, lays claim to the title as Boulder's oldest restaurant. The bar and restaurant has been creating lasting memories for locals, students, and celebrities since 1923. No-fuss menus of burgers and pizza have kept visitors satisfied in a lively ambiance, and weekly specials and happy hour menus place wallet-friendly food and drink into the hands of eager visitors. Tuesday specials deliver half-off medium pizzas to customers, while half-off beers, wine, and cocktails refresh palates in between bites.

In addition to walls and ceilings covered in colorful murals and handwritten notes, tales of famous people visiting the establishment have contributed to the allure of the place. Robert Redford worked as a cleaner at The Sink while he was a university student, and President Obama, Anthony Bourdain, Eric Ripert, and Chuck Morris have all stepped foot inside the establishment. Obama's visit was a surprise to the entire team at The Sink, and the Secret Service had surveyed the property prior to Obama's arrival to make sure the location was safe. During his visit, Obama placed an order for a Sinkza pizza, a classic menu item topped with pepperoni, sausage, and vegetables.