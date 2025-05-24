The Absolute Best Cocktail On Red Lobster's Menu Is Actually A Trio

Red Lobster may have seen some tough times recently, closing 99 locations across the United States after the chain filed for bankruptcy in May 2024. But those spots were out of 641 total Red Lobsters, so with over 500 remaining, chances are you've still got one near you. And it will continue delivering things that make it worth a visit: Nostalgia if you grew up with Red Lobster being your family's special occasion destination, reliably tasty lobster, inventions like Crabby Cheese Fries, and, of course, those mouthwatering Cheddar Bay Biscuits. We've ranked the best dishes to order at Red Lobster, but in pursuit of planning your best next visit, we've also ranked the cocktails on Red Lobster's menu. These drinks don't get as much attention as the chain's food, so it's helpful to learn what to skip or enjoy.

Of 11 drinks sampled, the top spot goes to a trio: the Main Deck Margarita Flight. This is a wooden tray of three mini margs in watermelon, Caribbean blue, and passion fruit flavors; the former two are rimmed with salt, the latter with Tajín. They are admittedly pretty candy-sweet, but so are most of Red Lobster's cocktail options. Where the margarita flight wins is in the quality of the drinks' composition — they're well-shaken, so they remain flavorful with just the right amount of tequila throughout — and their novelty. Why settle for one margarita when you can try three varieties, without having to commit to three full-sized cocktails? The flight offers more of an experience than you would get with just a single drink.