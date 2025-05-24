The Absolute Best Cocktail On Red Lobster's Menu Is Actually A Trio
Red Lobster may have seen some tough times recently, closing 99 locations across the United States after the chain filed for bankruptcy in May 2024. But those spots were out of 641 total Red Lobsters, so with over 500 remaining, chances are you've still got one near you. And it will continue delivering things that make it worth a visit: Nostalgia if you grew up with Red Lobster being your family's special occasion destination, reliably tasty lobster, inventions like Crabby Cheese Fries, and, of course, those mouthwatering Cheddar Bay Biscuits. We've ranked the best dishes to order at Red Lobster, but in pursuit of planning your best next visit, we've also ranked the cocktails on Red Lobster's menu. These drinks don't get as much attention as the chain's food, so it's helpful to learn what to skip or enjoy.
Of 11 drinks sampled, the top spot goes to a trio: the Main Deck Margarita Flight. This is a wooden tray of three mini margs in watermelon, Caribbean blue, and passion fruit flavors; the former two are rimmed with salt, the latter with Tajín. They are admittedly pretty candy-sweet, but so are most of Red Lobster's cocktail options. Where the margarita flight wins is in the quality of the drinks' composition — they're well-shaken, so they remain flavorful with just the right amount of tequila throughout — and their novelty. Why settle for one margarita when you can try three varieties, without having to commit to three full-sized cocktails? The flight offers more of an experience than you would get with just a single drink.
What customers have to say about Red Lobster's Margarita Flight
Chain restaurants aren't where you usually go for next-level cocktails that will wow a crowd with innovation or fresh, local ingredients. But you should still be able to expect delicious, recognizable renditions of staples. Red Lobster offers its own signature spins on the old fashioned, Long Island iced tea, and the fish-ified Canadian bloody mary known as a Caesar, as well as a slew of beloved tropical drinks that can exude vacation-worthy vibes when paired with its seafood. Many of the fruity picks are vodka-based and cloyingly sweet, so while still offering a sugary kick, the Main Deck Margarita Flight upgrades the classic margarita experience with its three riffs and Hornitos reposado tequila.
Red Lobster introduced the flight in 2024, and while prices may vary by region, reviewers of the chain have shared online that they paid $16 for the trio. The margarita deal seems to be a hit with customers. Commenting on the chain's Facebook post about the Main Deck, Monica Sivels says, "They were all so good, highly recommended." Dana Tomlin exclaimed, "THE WATERMELON IS SOOOOOOOO DELICIOUS, IT IS MY FAVORITE," while several other users declared passion fruit their favorite. Braids Galore notes, "This was the best RL drink I've had so far." Yelp! users have also expressed fandom for the flight, with Connie H. saying the only thing better is those Cheddar Bay Biscuits — though it's hard to imagine any Red Lobster item knocking those biscuits off their throne.