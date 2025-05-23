The Variety Pack Redditors Refuse To Buy Again At Costco

There are loads of cult-favorite buys from Costco, from its beloved peanut butter pretzel bites to its famous rotisserie chicken. But alas, not everything can be a winner. Tasting Table has called out a few items from the mega-retailer that are best to be avoided, including the worst frozen seafood dish and the canned foods you should definitely leave out of your cart. But if you ask shoppers on Reddit, there's yet another Costco product that just simply isn't worth the purchase: the Global Gourmet hot sauce variety pack.

The set consists of 12 bottles of various hot sauces, ostensibly offering different global flavors and levels of heat. They all come presented in a pretty fancy-looking wooden box. Now, while that may seem like the perfect gift for the spice lover in your life (even if that spice lover is you), this variety pack has unfortunately come up on Reddit time and time again as one of the worst things you can pick up at Costco. In one thread in r/Costco, u/PaintingFresh8724 shared a photo of the hot sauce display with the subject line, "If you want to try 12 hot sauces that all taste the same, Costco has a perfect package for you. Very mid." The post garnered more than 700 upvotes and over 150 comments, many of them from folks who couldn't agree more. "They all have a cheap Tabasco taste. Definitely a little variance between, but they all have a low-quality taste to them," one user responded.