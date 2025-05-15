Some Of In-N-Out's Menu Items Are Ditching Dyes. Here's What Recipes Are Changing
If you're an In-n-Out fan, you've probably wondered about what kinds of secret In-n-Out menu items there are. Apparently, one ingredient on the menu that's not exactly advertised is artificial food dye. But that's about to change. The fast food chain has announced it is going to stop utilizing fake coloring. This will affect the strawberry shake and Signature Pink Lemonade. In-n-Out didn't specify which dyes are being removed, but one could hazard a guess that it includes reds, considering the pink hues of these beverages.
Red No. 3, Red No. 40, Citrus Red No. 2, Orange B, Yellow No. 5, Yellow No. 6, Blue No. 1, Blue No. 2, and Green No. 3 have been banned this year by the United States Food and Drug Administration. Dyes like Red No. 3 are in plenty of popular snacks and drinks, so it will take a while to see them disappear because companies like In-n-Out have to develop new recipes to replace them.
The problem with these dyes is that they're all for aesthetic purposes, with no nutritional benefits and, in fact, only possible health risks. After studies linked them to issues like ADHD and allergies in children, California banned them in 2023, and West Virginia has also nixed them. There are more studies still in earlier stages that could point to cancer risks with these dyes too. It's unclear what In-n-Out will replace these dyes with, but the FDA has approved natural-source options like butterfly pea flower extract and calcium phosphate.
In-n-Out will also replace high-fructose corn syrup
In-n-Out's strawberry shakes and Signature Pink Lemonade aren't the only menu items that will be getting an update. The California-based chain will also remove the high-fructose corn syrup from its ketchup; the chain will instead use real sugar. It's actually been revealed that real sugar is just about as bad for us as high-fructose corn syrup, so we should eat both with moderation top of mind, but this syrup is another ingredient that has long been under the microscope for being artificial. In general, wellness-concerned consumers want to eat real, natural ingredients — even when they're not super healthy and we can only have a little, we at least have a better understanding of authentic ingredients rather than chemicals.
In-n-Out is the first major fast food chain to announce a phase-out of fake food colorings and high-fructose corn syrup. The switch won't be immediate, but more of an ongoing transition. It will be no small feat, considering the company has 400 locations, But it's a move its customers can appreciate since it signals that In-n-Out has health in mind. If you can stick to this burger brand and some of the other restaurant chains that prioritize organic ingredients, you can reasonably rely on somewhat healthier options when you're on the go.