Some Of In-N-Out's Menu Items Are Ditching Dyes. Here's What Recipes Are Changing

If you're an In-n-Out fan, you've probably wondered about what kinds of secret In-n-Out menu items there are. Apparently, one ingredient on the menu that's not exactly advertised is artificial food dye. But that's about to change. The fast food chain has announced it is going to stop utilizing fake coloring. This will affect the strawberry shake and Signature Pink Lemonade. In-n-Out didn't specify which dyes are being removed, but one could hazard a guess that it includes reds, considering the pink hues of these beverages.

Red No. 3, Red No. 40, Citrus Red No. 2, Orange B, Yellow No. 5, Yellow No. 6, Blue No. 1, Blue No. 2, and Green No. 3 have been banned this year by the United States Food and Drug Administration. Dyes like Red No. 3 are in plenty of popular snacks and drinks, so it will take a while to see them disappear because companies like In-n-Out have to develop new recipes to replace them.

The problem with these dyes is that they're all for aesthetic purposes, with no nutritional benefits and, in fact, only possible health risks. After studies linked them to issues like ADHD and allergies in children, California banned them in 2023, and West Virginia has also nixed them. There are more studies still in earlier stages that could point to cancer risks with these dyes too. It's unclear what In-n-Out will replace these dyes with, but the FDA has approved natural-source options like butterfly pea flower extract and calcium phosphate.