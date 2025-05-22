The Kirkland Signature Bakery Treats Costco Shoppers Think Are Too Big And Go To Waste

Costco is known for being a one-stop shop for buying in bulk. However, some shoppers have found that some offerings are simply too big. After one Reddit thread posed a question about which item Costco shoppers would never buy again, many signaled the warehouse's desserts, not due to their taste but rather their size. "It all goes to [waste]," another Reddit user complained. Many agreed, suggesting that Costco start selling half sizes of its most popular bakery items, including its cheesecakes, pies, and tiramisu.

Other users desire that the retailer sell single rather than multipacks of its danishes or even individual deli portions. "But it's so cheap, it's hard to complain," admitted one user. "Getting a pie in my local supermarket is about $9 [to] $10. The Costco pie is twice the size and only $6.99." Still, another user stated that they pay up to $12.99 for pies at their local Costco location, so exact pricing depends on which store you visit.

Whether you are picking up a Costco apple pie to transform into a brand-new dessert or grabbing a pack of its buttery sugar cookies that shoppers rave about, it's best to go in with a plan to avoid your bakery items going to waste.