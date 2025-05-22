The Kirkland Signature Bakery Treats Costco Shoppers Think Are Too Big And Go To Waste
Costco is known for being a one-stop shop for buying in bulk. However, some shoppers have found that some offerings are simply too big. After one Reddit thread posed a question about which item Costco shoppers would never buy again, many signaled the warehouse's desserts, not due to their taste but rather their size. "It all goes to [waste]," another Reddit user complained. Many agreed, suggesting that Costco start selling half sizes of its most popular bakery items, including its cheesecakes, pies, and tiramisu.
Other users desire that the retailer sell single rather than multipacks of its danishes or even individual deli portions. "But it's so cheap, it's hard to complain," admitted one user. "Getting a pie in my local supermarket is about $9 [to] $10. The Costco pie is twice the size and only $6.99." Still, another user stated that they pay up to $12.99 for pies at their local Costco location, so exact pricing depends on which store you visit.
Whether you are picking up a Costco apple pie to transform into a brand-new dessert or grabbing a pack of its buttery sugar cookies that shoppers rave about, it's best to go in with a plan to avoid your bakery items going to waste.
There are solutions for Costco's super-sized bakery items
If you find yourself with too big of a pie (which seems likely as they're known to be 12 inches in diameter and over 3 pounds), don't simply throw it out. Instead, follow one Redditor's lead and "go halfsies" with a friend. If you both get different bakery items, this will allow you two flavors rather than just one. Just be sure to avoid Costco's banana cream pie, which is way too sweet and features a super hard crust.
This, of course, still leaves you with the same amount of pie. But not to worry, you can freeze the portions you won't use. "They all freeze very well," one Reddit user declared. Another agreed that "a lot of desserts, including cake/cheesecake, freeze fine," provided you portion them between your freezer and refrigerator. Tiramisu can last about three months in the freezer, while pies will keep up to four months, and cheesecakes and cookies can last up to six months. Keep this in mind the next time you browse the Kirkland Signature bakery.