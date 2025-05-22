Sprats Vs Sardines: What's The Fishy Difference?

Sardines are a group of small, oily fish that are caught all over the world. They are related not just to herring and sprats, but anchovies as well. There are over 20 species of fish considered sardines, and they are fished throughout the oceans, from Japan to California to France and Portugal, as well as in the Mediterranean Sea. The name for the whole group comes from the Sardina pulchadus species, the "true sardine," which are named after the Italian island of Sardinia.

Each of these different sardines have distinct flavors to them, but the way most sardines are prepared makes them functionally the same for shoppers. Outside of regions where you can buy fresh sardines, most are canned and the cooking process mutes the unique tastes of each species. Most canned sardine brands are fried, boiled, or steam cooked before they are packed. In some European countries they are packed in olive oil, while other styles will pack them in brine. Some Northern European producers will smoke them instead.

Sardines are oily fish and no matter how they were packed the flavor tends to be rich, salty, and meaty, although not too fishy. This also means they are high in protein and omega-3 fatty acids. They can be eaten straight out of the can, but a popular way to eat sardines is on crackers or on open-faced sandwiches with simple toppings like lemon, herbs, or pickled vegetables.