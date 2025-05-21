The Best Simply Spiked Canned Cocktail Flavor Is Delightfully Drinkable

Long gone are the days when thirsty epicures had to make their own lemonade and spike it. Welcome to the future! Here, we have Simply Spiked — the ready-to-drink canned cocktail that comes in a rainbow of different flavors, and in our ranking of 13 Simply Spiked canned cocktails, the brand's Passion Fruit Limeade came out on top as the best.

The official Simply Spiked website describes its Passion Fruit Limeade flavor as "naturally passion fruit flavored with other natural flavors." It's redundant, but that's the point. This seltzer was nothing if not naturally fruity-tasting, which gives it a distinct edge over many cloyingly sweet competitor canned cocktail brands. Despite sharing aromatic profiles with a bag of gummy candies, as our reviewer noted, "This drink, especially when compared to every other Simply Spiked flavor, tasted the most like straight juice with a tad of carbonation. If I didn't know what I was drinking, I would have zero idea that the drink contained alcohol." Simply Spiked Passion Fruit Limeade is also made with real squeezed-then-concentrated fruit juice, which forces its way to the front of the profile in a way that hugely works. These bad boys ditch the artificiality for a taste that's tangy and zesty, not unlike White Claw Tequila Smash seltzers, which we're also digging.