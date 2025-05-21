The Best Simply Spiked Canned Cocktail Flavor Is Delightfully Drinkable
Long gone are the days when thirsty epicures had to make their own lemonade and spike it. Welcome to the future! Here, we have Simply Spiked — the ready-to-drink canned cocktail that comes in a rainbow of different flavors, and in our ranking of 13 Simply Spiked canned cocktails, the brand's Passion Fruit Limeade came out on top as the best.
The official Simply Spiked website describes its Passion Fruit Limeade flavor as "naturally passion fruit flavored with other natural flavors." It's redundant, but that's the point. This seltzer was nothing if not naturally fruity-tasting, which gives it a distinct edge over many cloyingly sweet competitor canned cocktail brands. Despite sharing aromatic profiles with a bag of gummy candies, as our reviewer noted, "This drink, especially when compared to every other Simply Spiked flavor, tasted the most like straight juice with a tad of carbonation. If I didn't know what I was drinking, I would have zero idea that the drink contained alcohol." Simply Spiked Passion Fruit Limeade is also made with real squeezed-then-concentrated fruit juice, which forces its way to the front of the profile in a way that hugely works. These bad boys ditch the artificiality for a taste that's tangy and zesty, not unlike White Claw Tequila Smash seltzers, which we're also digging.
Passion Fruit Limeade made our pleasantly tart, not-too-sweet dreams come true
Simply Spiked Passion Fruit Limeade puts up major points for crushability (which is the only saving grace of Busch Light, for the record). The flavor's well-balanced tropical tones deliver all the citrus, coconut, and pineapple dimensionality we crave on hot summer afternoons. It's easy going down, yet with an industry-standard 5% ABV, these friendly, accessible sippers still deliver all the buzz of a less-tasty, utilitarian canned RTD competitor.
Simply Spiked expanded its classic lemonade line to include limeades in early 2024, and we're glad it did. "We are on the forefront of the next big thing in flavor, which we identify using a combination of category insights, emerging consumer interest and of course, listening to our day one fans also helps inform our next innovation," explains Jamie Rotnicki, vice president of innovation at parent company Molson Coors, in an official press release. Still, at least for now, our favorite Passion Fruit Limeade is only sold in a variety pack of other Simply Spiked Limeade flavors (Signature Limeade, Cherry Limeade, Passion Fruit Limeade and Blackberry Limeade). Only the Signature Limeade flavor is sold in standalone tallboy cans. At a Target in Chicago, a variety 12-pack of 12-ounce Simply Spiked Limeade cans runs for $16.99. If you're looking for a canned cocktail with a refreshing tartness, smooth finish, and a non-fake fruit juice factor, look no further — and invite a few friends over to share the other three limeade flavors.