13 Simply Spiked Canned Cocktails, Ranked

With various canned seltzer and cocktail brands out there, the options can seem fairly overwhelming. Simply Spiked came onto the market in 2022, starting with its popular hard lemonades. After the success of the lemonade cans, which come in many different flavors, Simply Spiked released its Limeade line to go along with it. Since then, more options have slowly trickled out, including a Bold line that has a higher alcohol percentage.

I've decided to put 13 Simply Spiked canned cocktails to the test, facing them off against each other for an ultimate ranking. Now, as the taste-tester, I had never tried a single Simply Spiked can prior to this test. I went in with no preconceived notions, and was truly impressed by the flavor journey that Simply Spiked sent me on.

For the taste test, I tested a small portion of each can along with two friends. The friends didn't know which flavors I was pouring, so I had them guess which was in the cup by initial smell and taste. Then, we focused on flavor accuracy, sweetness and tartness level, other tasting notes, presence of alcohol, aftertaste, and overall impression. To learn more about my methodology for this ranking, check out the end of this piece.