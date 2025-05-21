Give Your Cookies A Crunchy Upgrade With One Popular Salty Snack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you ever read Amelia Bedelia books growing up, you probably remember her literal take on chocolate chip cookies in "Amelia Bedelia Goes Camping" in which she added potato chips to chocolate cookies. Well, we're here to say that she was onto something with that innocent culinary mistake. Potato chips are the popular salty snack that will give your next batch of cookies a major upgrade.

Cookies may be a classic dessert, but so is the iconic pairing of sweet and savory. Modern recipes for cookies have created a culinary trend for adding savory notes to otherwise sweet recipes; take, for example, this recipe for tahini shortbread sandwiches, or our argument for why white miso is the unexpected ingredient for better peanut butter cookies. Potato chips are a convenient, fairly cheap staple that brings both a salty and savory complement to a sweet cookie and a delectable crunch to contrast a soft, gooey center. Potato chips have an earthy and oily flavor that's versatile enough to pair with many different cookie flavors. Plus, it's simple enough to add potato chips to cookie dough. If you don't want to add a whole chip, you can put a portion of potato chips in a plastic bag and lightly whack them with a rolling pin or scrunch the bag with your hands to break them down. Then treat them like any other cookie mix-in, adding the pieces to freshly formed cookie dough to fold in gently so as not to compromise their size or crunch.