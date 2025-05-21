The Worst Low-Sugar Dutch Bros Drink Is Anything But Refreshing

Dutch Bros is among some of the most popular coffee chains in the U.S. for its excellent customer service, in-house roasted coffee beans, and employees who are as loyal as the customers. Another thing all coffee lovers should know about Dutch Bros is that the Golden Eagle is its most popular drink. However, customizing the Golden Eagle into a low-sugar drink isn't a good idea. We tasted and ranked 10 low-sugar Dutch Bros drinks, and the low-sugar Golden Eagle was the worst option.

Dutch Bros is known for its dessert-like drinks, and we applaud its eagerness to include sugar-free and low-sugar alternatives so that all dietary needs can be met. The Golden Eagle contains a double shot of espresso paired with plenty of half and half, vanilla, caramel syrup, and a drizzle of sugar-free caramel. We ordered the iced low-sugar Golden Eagle for what we hoped would be a refreshing yet rich drinking experience. Unfortunately, the sugar-free caramel was a total failure. We based our ranking on taste, and with the Golden Eagle, all we could taste was artificial sweetener. The fake sugar from the caramel syrup completely overwhelms the palate, and its hefty texture gives a sludgy mouthfeel. We hoped the double shot of espresso would offer a robust flavor to counter the caramel sweetness, but it was no match for the cloying taste of the caramel. Worse still was the chemical finish that was so abrasive it all but stung the back of our throat.