The Worst Low-Sugar Dutch Bros Drink Is Anything But Refreshing
Dutch Bros is among some of the most popular coffee chains in the U.S. for its excellent customer service, in-house roasted coffee beans, and employees who are as loyal as the customers. Another thing all coffee lovers should know about Dutch Bros is that the Golden Eagle is its most popular drink. However, customizing the Golden Eagle into a low-sugar drink isn't a good idea. We tasted and ranked 10 low-sugar Dutch Bros drinks, and the low-sugar Golden Eagle was the worst option.
Dutch Bros is known for its dessert-like drinks, and we applaud its eagerness to include sugar-free and low-sugar alternatives so that all dietary needs can be met. The Golden Eagle contains a double shot of espresso paired with plenty of half and half, vanilla, caramel syrup, and a drizzle of sugar-free caramel. We ordered the iced low-sugar Golden Eagle for what we hoped would be a refreshing yet rich drinking experience. Unfortunately, the sugar-free caramel was a total failure. We based our ranking on taste, and with the Golden Eagle, all we could taste was artificial sweetener. The fake sugar from the caramel syrup completely overwhelms the palate, and its hefty texture gives a sludgy mouthfeel. We hoped the double shot of espresso would offer a robust flavor to counter the caramel sweetness, but it was no match for the cloying taste of the caramel. Worse still was the chemical finish that was so abrasive it all but stung the back of our throat.
More negative reviews for the low-sugar Golden Eagle
Dutch Bros customers on Reddit had mixed reviews about the low-sugar Golden Eagle. While they love the drink for a low-calorie, low-sugar version of their favorite Dutch Bros drink, some don't like the sugar-free vanilla. An Instagram review shared our sentiments by saying the drink would've been way too sweet had they not customized their order for "half the sweetener." Plus, even after cutting down on the sugar-free syrups, they still couldn't taste the coffee and advised viewers to add an extra espresso shot. Reddit reviews also warned that sugar-free syrups have sugar alcohols, which still count for net carbs; for that matter, the half-and-half also contains natural sugars.
Redditors consequently suggested further customizations for both taste upgrades and dietary restrictions. For example, you can reduce the sugar and calories in the low-sugar Golden Eagle by swapping the half and half for almond milk. If you want a stronger coffee flavor, Redditors prefer swapping the espresso shots for cold brew. To that effect, we ranked Dutch Bros cold brew as one of the best low-sugar drinks for its earthy, uncomplicated, and strong flavor.