Now a household staple, Worcestershire sauce was born from a funky failure when two Englishmen, John Wheeley Lea and William Henry Perrins, were commissioned to create a condiment similar to curry and they failed spectacularly. Luckily a clerk tasted the unsuccessful batch after it had fermented for a few months and it tasted great, thus birthing the iconic Lea & Perrins Worcestershire sauce that we ranked as the absolute best. Still, some of other Worcestershire sauces we tasted came from well-known condiment brands.

One of the worst Worcestershire sauces comes from the popular Heinz brand. But just because their ketchup is the gold standard doesn't mean they've mastered Worcestershire sauce. We ranked the sauces based on taste and consistency; we found the Heinz sauce had an underwhelming consistency that can best be described as water, and an overwhelmingly poor flavor. While Heinz ages the sauce for a funky fermented flavor, the formula and ingredients used led to its downfall. Anchovies, aromatics, and tangy tamarind extract were notably absent from the ingredient list, reducing the umami-richness and complexity. Instead, Heinz relies on soy sauce for the umami which is completely overpowered by a cloying sweetness from the addition of high fructose corn syrup. Furthermore, the ambiguous "flavorings" listed amounted to an equally abrasive peppery bite. So, unless you want an artificial punch of sweet and spicy, Heinz Worcestershire sauce isn't worth buying.