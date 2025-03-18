The Worcestershire Sauce Brand You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store
For a condiment born from a funky failure, Worcestershire sauce has carved out a home for itself on the shelves of American pantries everywhere. You may already have your go-to brand (and it may just be the top-rated 10 Worcestershire Sauce on our ranked list), but just in case you don't, said list has you covered. We grabbed ten of the most common brands of Worcestershire sauce available, ranking them from worst to best. Tragically, that means there's gotta be a loser, and in this case the lowest score was clear. Robbie's All Natural and Guilt Free Worcestershire is hands down the worst Worcestershire sauce brand we tried of the bunch.
Let's get one thing out of the way: this brand doesn't even label its product a sauce, and it really isn't. The flavor profile was basically mild enough to drink, which is wild considering the intensity of the ingredients usually added to Worcestershire sauce. The biggest claim to fame Robbie's has is that it's health conscious. It's low in sodium, fat-free and gluten-free, which is great for all the Celiac besties out there, but not great if you want some actual flavor. If you're like us and look for a punch in your Worcestershire sauce, you're better off looking elsewhere.
Why is Robbie's All Natural and Guilt Free Worcestershire a flop?
Clearly, we're not the biggest fans of this sauce, and others on the internet agree. Some amazon reviews for the product claim it tastes nothing like Worcestershire sauce, and with all the ingredient swaps, who could blame them? This is a vegan brand, so they skip out on a pillar of traditional ingredients by leaving out the fermented anchovies. In fact, tons of ingredients get the switcheroo. The brand leaves out white vinegar and replaces it with apple cider vinegar. It adds white grape concentrate and tapioca. The garlic and onion comes in powdered form too, so it lacks a depth of flavor that other brands like Lea & Perrins have when they use whole ingredients.
If you're really craving Worcestershire sauce and you're looking for something strictly vegan, you can actually make your own from scratch and swerve grocery store labels entirely. Be sure to check out our recipe for an anchovy-less Worcestershire sauce recipe. This way, you have full control over the exact flavor profile you end up with. No worries about a sauce that's too thin, not salty enough, or lacking in that briny, umami depth that makes Worcestershire sauce so unique. And if you're dead set on grabbing some pre-made, there are better vegan and gluten free options on our list. Grab our number five pick, Wan Ja Shan Organic Worcestershire Sauce, or our number two, Savory Spice Worcestershire Sauce, and you can't go wrong.