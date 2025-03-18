The Worcestershire Sauce Brand You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store

For a condiment born from a funky failure, Worcestershire sauce has carved out a home for itself on the shelves of American pantries everywhere. You may already have your go-to brand (and it may just be the top-rated 10 Worcestershire Sauce on our ranked list), but just in case you don't, said list has you covered. We grabbed ten of the most common brands of Worcestershire sauce available, ranking them from worst to best. Tragically, that means there's gotta be a loser, and in this case the lowest score was clear. Robbie's All Natural and Guilt Free Worcestershire is hands down the worst Worcestershire sauce brand we tried of the bunch.

Let's get one thing out of the way: this brand doesn't even label its product a sauce, and it really isn't. The flavor profile was basically mild enough to drink, which is wild considering the intensity of the ingredients usually added to Worcestershire sauce. The biggest claim to fame Robbie's has is that it's health conscious. It's low in sodium, fat-free and gluten-free, which is great for all the Celiac besties out there, but not great if you want some actual flavor. If you're like us and look for a punch in your Worcestershire sauce, you're better off looking elsewhere.