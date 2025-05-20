Here's What You Can Get For Free From Wendy's On Your Birthday

If you're looking to celebrate your birthday with a meal out of the house, fast food can often be the answer — especially if your birthday falls on a dreaded workday. Not only will a quick-service restaurant provide you with something out of the ordinary that feels special, but many offer free food, including Wendy's. But there's a catch.

While any Wendy's customers can cash in on either a free small Frosty or a free small Frosty-ccino in honor of their birthday, you have to be a member of the fast food chain's Wendy's Rewards program to do so. Additionally, you will be required to purchase another menu item along with your freebie.

Once you're signed up for Wendy's Rewards, you will get an email either at the start of your birthday month or on your birthday, alerting you that your coupon is available in your app. From there, you can use it right away, on your birthday, or at any point until the end of the month.