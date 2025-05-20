Here's What You Can Get For Free From Wendy's On Your Birthday
If you're looking to celebrate your birthday with a meal out of the house, fast food can often be the answer — especially if your birthday falls on a dreaded workday. Not only will a quick-service restaurant provide you with something out of the ordinary that feels special, but many offer free food, including Wendy's. But there's a catch.
While any Wendy's customers can cash in on either a free small Frosty or a free small Frosty-ccino in honor of their birthday, you have to be a member of the fast food chain's Wendy's Rewards program to do so. Additionally, you will be required to purchase another menu item along with your freebie.
Once you're signed up for Wendy's Rewards, you will get an email either at the start of your birthday month or on your birthday, alerting you that your coupon is available in your app. From there, you can use it right away, on your birthday, or at any point until the end of the month.
Which Wendy's Frosty to choose on your birthday
If you're into the classics, venture into your app and opt for Wendy's chocolate or vanilla Frosty. If you're in the mood for something different, check out the brand's limited-time flavors, which have ranged from its summertime strawberry option to its pumpkin spice fall flavor to its Girl Scouts-inspired Thin Mint Frosty. It has also welcomed a peppermint offering during the holidays.
If you're not a huge fan of the options available, you can always take your Frosty home and give it a fancy three-ingredient upgrade by adding fruit, sauces, or candy toppings. How about a chocolate Frosty with caramel sauce and chocolate chips or a vanilla Frosty with hot fudge, peanuts, and sprinkles?
Outside of the Frosty, there's also the Frosty-ccino. This drink-meets-dessert offers an equally satisfying flavor with a boost of smooth, cold-brewed coffee, which gets swirled with chocolate or vanilla Frosty mix and served on top of ice. At Wendy's, you can't go wrong with these free birthday treats.