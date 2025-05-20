How To Swap In Mayo For Eggs In Your Next Baking Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you aren't enjoying them poached over avocado toast, as a jammy topping for a bowl of ramen or cooked any-style for breakfast, eggs are a crucial ingredient for baked goods. With the price of eggs skyrocketing, however, mayo is the cheap pantry staple that works as an alternative in your next baking recipe. In case you didn't know, mayonnaise is a blend of eggs and oil with a bit of acid. So, considering that eggs are the key ingredient in the substitute you'll use for swapping eggs, you can count on successful execution.

The general rule of thumb for swapping mayo for eggs is to use three tablespoons of mayo for every egg that the recipe calls for. Eggs tend to have two purposes when it comes to baking: Binding and leavening. Because mayonnaise contains primarily egg yolks, its leavening powers are limited. So, you might have to rely more heavily on other leavening agents like baking powder, or a blend of baking soda and acid. That said, mayo is the perfect binding agent, and because it has both yolks and oil, it'll bring moisture and richness to cakes, muffins, and quick breads. Not only is it the perfect binder for all your dry ingredients, but you can also use mayo as a creamy swap for egg wash to brush over the top of pastries, bagels, and brioche.