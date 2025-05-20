How To Swap Sugar With Liquid Sweetener In Pie Filling

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From peach to plum and everything in between, every pie is unique in its own regard. Beyond a difference in filling flavor, however, most recipes share similarities when it comes to their ingredients. Flaky crusts are often made with flour and butter, much like fillings are made with fruit and granulated sugar. But, that isn't always the case. While sugar is essential in most fillings, the ingredient can be replaced with liquid sweetener so long as the swap is done correctly.

Whether you're out of sugar or prefer unrefined alternatives, liquid sweeteners can successfully be worked into a pie filling — our honey and blackberry pie is proof. Although exact amounts will vary based on the sweetener, we recommend trading about 3/4 cup of liquid sweetener for every cup of granulated sugar required in a recipe. That said, because pie fillings are quite moist (fruit is juicy, after all), adding this extra liquid into the mixture means that more thickening agent must also be introduced to prevent compromised textures.

As for how much thickener to use, that depends on the viscosity of the filling along with the efficacy of the thickening agent. Generally, quantities may need to be increased anywhere between 10% to 25% to keep fruity fillings from becoming thin and runny. Bearing these guidelines in mind, the next piece of the pie-crafting puzzle is determining which combination of sweeteners and thickeners will produce the most velvety and flavorful filling possible.