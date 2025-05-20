How To Swap Sugar With Liquid Sweetener In Pie Filling
From peach to plum and everything in between, every pie is unique in its own regard. Beyond a difference in filling flavor, however, most recipes share similarities when it comes to their ingredients. Flaky crusts are often made with flour and butter, much like fillings are made with fruit and granulated sugar. But, that isn't always the case. While sugar is essential in most fillings, the ingredient can be replaced with liquid sweetener so long as the swap is done correctly.
Whether you're out of sugar or prefer unrefined alternatives, liquid sweeteners can successfully be worked into a pie filling — our honey and blackberry pie is proof. Although exact amounts will vary based on the sweetener, we recommend trading about 3/4 cup of liquid sweetener for every cup of granulated sugar required in a recipe. That said, because pie fillings are quite moist (fruit is juicy, after all), adding this extra liquid into the mixture means that more thickening agent must also be introduced to prevent compromised textures.
As for how much thickener to use, that depends on the viscosity of the filling along with the efficacy of the thickening agent. Generally, quantities may need to be increased anywhere between 10% to 25% to keep fruity fillings from becoming thin and runny. Bearing these guidelines in mind, the next piece of the pie-crafting puzzle is determining which combination of sweeteners and thickeners will produce the most velvety and flavorful filling possible.
How to effectively work liquid sweetener into pie filling
Nearly any kind of liquid sweetener can be used in place of sugar. To match the neutral flavor of the sweet granulates, corn syrup or low-cal liquid maltitol are great options. Otherwise, amp up complexity with a flavorful syrup. Give fruity fillings a caramel undertone with agave nectar or a buttery edge with date syrup. Alternatively, add nuttiness with maple syrup, smokiness with molasses, or toastiness with rice syrup. Even honey (spiced clover, floral acacia, or earthy buckwheat) can give pie filling depth.
Since sweeteners will vary in viscosity, selecting the right thickening agent is important. While most thickeners will do the trick, some work better than others. For example, Instant Clear Jel has an incredible ability to stabilize pie fillings and seamlessly dissolve into liquids without negatively impacting flavor or aesthetics. But, anything from cornstarch to arrowroot powder to quick-cooking tapioca or flour will suffice.
Even with the right ingredients, additional measures can be taken to keep filling from turning soggy. For example, select fruit that's fresh (not frozen), high in pectin, or underripe. Macerating or pre-cooking can also limit moisture. Moreover, rethink how you construct the pie and brush the base with egg wash or layer in crushed graham crackers to mitigate excess liquid. Likewise, modify your crust with a cut-out or lattice design to encourage evaporation. Of course, adequate baking and cooling time are also key to guarantee stunning results when making a liquid sweetener-laced pie.