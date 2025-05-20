The Worst Lunchables Doubles As The Saddest Snack You've Ever Seen
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Lunchables were once the envy of our school lunch peers in elementary school cafeterias. And if you ever watched longingly at your classmate stacking perfectly cut bite-sized squares of cheese and cold cuts on a buttery cracker or creating an individual-sized cheese pizza with miniature spatulas, you can still carry out those nostalgic dreams. Lunchables continues to offer tried-and-true favorites and many more fun snacks to try. We tasted and ranked 11 Lunchables and found that not all the newest additions are worth putting into your shopping cart.
We ranked Mozza Sticks with marinara and breadcrumbs as the worst Lunchables product, finding it to be the saddest snack we'd ever seen. We ranked each product on the merits of quality of ingredients, flavor, and snack selection. Taking into account the targeted audience for Lunchables probably has a less sophisticated palate than standard adult tastes, these sad excuses for mozzarella sticks were probably something even kids would reject. The cheese could hardly be called sticks, let alone cheese. Instead, they were white, maybe half-inch-long strips of ultra-processed edible plastic. The idea is to dunk these sticks into a small receptacle of marinara to adhere the breadcrumbs. While the marinara and breadcrumbs offer some flavor, there's absolutely no textural contrast of a crispy exterior and cheesy melted interior. Plus, all the marinara in the world isn't enough to redeem the sad, cold, and chewy cheese. Do your inner child a favor and leave this Lunchable snack at the store.
More negative reviews for Lunchables' Mozza sticks
Influenster reviews back up our distaste for Lunchables Mozza sticks. The marinara was the one high point for most customers, who likened it to the classic Lunchables pizza sauce. Since we ranked Lunchables extra cheesy pizzas as our favorite, we can confirm that the marinara sauce was a small consolation prize. However, it still didn't compensate for the sad state of the cheese. Reviewers had plenty to say about the cheese, describing its texture as rubbery and soft and its flavor as either tasteless, bitter, or just plain bad. Customers also complained that the size of the snack was too small for how much each packet cost.
Additionally, the breadcrumbs tasted stale and sandy to a lot of customers. Most applauded the idea for these dunkable mozzarella sticks as creative. Unfortunately, a cold mozzarella stick using overly processed cheese just didn't pan out. If you want a tasty mozzarella stick, you should stick to buying them in the frozen section. We have tasted and ranked 7 frozen mozzarella sticks so you can buy the tastiest brand. For a cold cheese snack that you can take with you to work, Kraft string cheese is always a great option. And since string cheese must always be mozzarella, you could make your own mozza sticks with a string cheese stick, store-bought marinara sauce, and panko breadcrumbs.