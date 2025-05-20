The Worst Lunchables Doubles As The Saddest Snack You've Ever Seen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Lunchables were once the envy of our school lunch peers in elementary school cafeterias. And if you ever watched longingly at your classmate stacking perfectly cut bite-sized squares of cheese and cold cuts on a buttery cracker or creating an individual-sized cheese pizza with miniature spatulas, you can still carry out those nostalgic dreams. Lunchables continues to offer tried-and-true favorites and many more fun snacks to try. We tasted and ranked 11 Lunchables and found that not all the newest additions are worth putting into your shopping cart.

We ranked Mozza Sticks with marinara and breadcrumbs as the worst Lunchables product, finding it to be the saddest snack we'd ever seen. We ranked each product on the merits of quality of ingredients, flavor, and snack selection. Taking into account the targeted audience for Lunchables probably has a less sophisticated palate than standard adult tastes, these sad excuses for mozzarella sticks were probably something even kids would reject. The cheese could hardly be called sticks, let alone cheese. Instead, they were white, maybe half-inch-long strips of ultra-processed edible plastic. The idea is to dunk these sticks into a small receptacle of marinara to adhere the breadcrumbs. While the marinara and breadcrumbs offer some flavor, there's absolutely no textural contrast of a crispy exterior and cheesy melted interior. Plus, all the marinara in the world isn't enough to redeem the sad, cold, and chewy cheese. Do your inner child a favor and leave this Lunchable snack at the store.