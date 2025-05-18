19 Recipes That Will Transform Rice Into A Flavorful Dessert
Rice is undoubtedly one of the most versatile and widely used foodstuffs on the planet. You can boil it, bake it, season it in a multitude of ways, and even grind it into flour. Essentially, it's the perfect canvas for soaking up other flavors, whilst providing satisfying texture and sustenance. And, this valuable staple's uses extend far beyond savory dishes. Rice can serve as an equally delicious base for making sweet, indulgent desserts. When cooked with sugar and other popular add-ins like milk, spices, citrus, and chocolate, those humble grains can be transformed into a delightfully decadent treat that's packed with flavor and richness.
The rice-based dessert you're probably most familiar with is rice pudding, but this certainly isn't a one-size-fits-all recipe. This creamy creation can be customized with a variety of complementary flavors, and we'll discover plenty of these different methods in the tasty line-up below. There's more to sweet rice than rice pudding, too. We're also featuring a classic Thai dessert and an unexpected, chocolatey twist on risotto, amongst others. So, if you're ready to give that bag of rice in your pantry a new lease of life, read on to find out how it can help you satisfy those sweet cravings.
Baked Rice Pudding With Orange and Cardamom
In this elegant rice pudding recipe, we combine the warm, zesty flavors of orange and cardamom. This makes for a rich, fragrant dessert that feels wonderfully sophisticated. First, we whip up a creamy base with eggs, milk, sugar, vanilla, and maple syrup, plus the all-important ground cardamom and orange zest. With the cooked rice stirred in, the mixture is then baked slowly in a water bath until set on top. Serve it with whipped cream and extra zest for the ultimate indulgent finish.
Coconut Chai Rice Pudding
It doesn't get more comforting than this sweet and spicy take on rice pudding. Here, jasmine rice is infused with warming ingredients like cinnamon, star anise, nutmeg, and ginger, along with creamy coconut milk for an injection of tropical flavor. Once simmered until satisfyingly thick, the pudding must be chilled for at least three hours before stirring in another dash of coconut milk and adding some aesthetically-pleasing garnishes — a dusting of ground cinnamon, a whole cinnamon stick, and a scattering of toasted coconut flakes. This delicious recipe is also completely vegan-friendly!
Creamy Kheer (Indian Rice Pudding)
Kheer is India's spice-loaded version of rice pudding, made by boiling basmati rice with milk and sugar until thick and velvety. This recipe includes the floral notes of saffron and rosewater, and thanks to sliced almonds and pistachios, delivers a delicious nutty crunch that contrasts beautifully with the smooth rice base. The final dessert is versatile enough to be served warm or chilled, and looks fantastic when garnished with a scattering of extra nuts.
Mexican Hot Chocolate Arroz Con Leche (Rice Pudding)
In Mexico, rice pudding is known as arroz con leche. This is typically a simple combination of rice, sugar, milk, and water, perhaps with a dusting of cinnamon. But, we highly recommend giving this chocolate-spiked version a try. Along with cocoa powder, a pinch of cinnamon, chili powder, and cayenne pepper are mixed in the creamy rice base, and the result is an irresistibly rich dessert with a hint of heat. A dollop of whipped cream makes for the perfect finishing touch.
Classic Thai Mango Sticky Rice
A favorite in Thai cuisine, mango sticky rice combines the satisfying chewiness of glutinous rice with ripe, juicy fruit. It's a pairing that might seem unusual at first, but in fact works exceptionally well. To make it, you'll need just five ingredients. The first steps are rinsing, soaking, and steaming the rice until perfectly tender. Then, it's combined with a sweet coconut milk sauce. Traditionally, the rice mixture is then shaped using a domed mold, before serving with the slices of fresh mango and an extra drizzle of sauce.
Baked Rice Pudding
Rice pudding is often made on the stovetop, but oven-baking it is a hassle-free approach that can actually yield an even more flavorful dessert. When baked, the pudding forms a golden brown skin on the top, which introduces plenty of caramelized deliciousness. The pudding beneath, however, remains mouth-wateringly smooth and creamy. This recipe uses evaporated milk for extra richness, plus a hint of vanilla and cinnamon. Serving each portion with a handful of fresh berries is the perfect way to add color and freshness.
Zesty Lemon Cardamom Rice Pudding
Cardamom is a fitting match for citrusy ingredients, and this time, we're pairing it with sunny lemon zest. Cooked in one pan, a blend of milk, cream, and sugar forms the sauce, which is infused with the aromatic goodness of a whole vanilla pod and cardamom pod, plus a generous sprinkling of the zest. To this fragrant mixture, we add short-grain rice, simmering everything gently until the rice is tender. And, the game-changing final step is stirring through some butter, to make things even more indulgent.
Mexican Horchata
You'll only need six minutes and five ingredients to create this dreamy, milky delight. Horchata is a traditional sweet drink from Mexico that's often served as a refreshing accompaniment to street food snacks like churros and empanadas. But, you could absolutely enjoy this one as a post-dinner treat. Rather than boiling or steaming the rice, for this recipe, you'll soak the grains in water with a whole cinnamon stick for up to 24 hours. The mixture can then be blended, strained, and combined with more water, maple syrup, and vanilla extract before serving over ice.
15-Minute Rice Pudding
It's easy to love a recipe that comes together in just 15 minutes. And, when it comes to rice pudding, this speedy timeframe is even more appreciated, since this dish typically requires far more time standing over the stovetop. For this easy version, we take advantage of quick-cooking jasmine rice, which is thrown straight into the pan with the other ingredients — milk, cinnamon, sugar, and raisins. After 13 minutes of simmering, the rice should be tender and creamy, with the soft raisins adding bursts of fruity sweetness to every mouthful.
Easy Crockpot Rice Pudding
If you're a crockpot connoisseur, this rice pudding method is the one for you. There's only three minutes of prep time required here, with everything simply tossed into the pot and left to slow-cook as you go about your day. You'll need long-grain white rice (rinsed), evaporated milk, whole milk, granulated sugar, unsalted butter, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and salt. Boasting those classic rice pudding flavors and textures, the resulting dessert is super versatile, ideal for topping with fresh fruits and chopped nuts.
Rice Pudding
We're keeping things simple with this easy yet delicious rice pudding recipe, flavored simply with vanilla to let that wholesome creaminess shine. Once the short-grain rice has been rinsed thoroughly, pop it in a pot with a rich medley of milk, cream, vanilla extract, sugar, and salt. Then, it's a simple case of simmering the pudding mixture on a low heat for 40 minutes or so, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking. To jazz up the presentation, serve the rice pudding in sundae glasses with a swirl of whipped cream and a whole cinnamon stick.
Easy Arroz Con Leche
This is the classic version of the beloved Mexican arroz con leche, and it's sure to impress. Step one is adding the rice to a pan with some water and ground cinnamon. After this has simmered away for 10 minutes, you'll add milk, condensed milk, and vanilla extract. The mixture will then continue cooking low and slow until delightfully thick. It tastes fantastic as is, but can also be garnished with a sprinkle of cinnamon to amp up the cozy vibes.
Chocolate Orange Risotto
That's right, dessert risotto is a thing, and you most definitely need it in your life. We know how beautifully creamy risotto rice becomes when stirred with savory broth, but you can also achieve this dreamy texture when mixing it with milk. And, the addition of chocolate, cinnamon, and orange zest make this unique treat even more special. This recipe features both cocoa powder and grated dark chocolate for the ultimate depth of flavor, and tastes even better served with a dollop of thick whipped cream.
Tres Leches-Ish Rice Pudding
Taking inspiration from the famous Mexican tres leches cake, this rice pudding recipe features three different types of milk — condensed milk, evaporated milk, and whole milk. This creates the ultimate sweet, creamy taste and a velvety smooth mouthfeel. Before it's mixed with this transformative trio, the rice is first boiled in water with a fragrant cinnamon stick until tender. Then, it continues to cook with the milk ingredients until it's nice and thick. This comforting treat is best served warm.
Shortcut Mango Sticky Rice
Unlike most mango sticky rice recipes, which include the time-consuming process of soaking and steaming the grains, this shortcut version can be whipped up in just 25 minutes. Here, we massage the rice under running water to break down the tough outer shells of the grains before boiling it for no more than 12 minutes. Served in an elegant mold dome, topped with the traditional sweet coconut sauce, and paired with sweet, juicy mango, this recipe proves that a time-saving method doesn't have to mean sacrificing flavor or texture.
Vegan Saffron-Almond Rice Pudding
A rice pudding with an exotic twist, this recipe combines the vibrant, floral sweetness of saffron with nutty almonds, for a dessert that feels wholesome yet sophisticated. And, it's made from entirely plant-based ingredients. Start by adding maple syrup, almond butter, sugar, cinnamon, saffron, and salt to a pan. Stir in almond milk and rice, and simply simmer until that moreish thick texture is achieved. There's also the option to partially blend the pudding for an even creamier finish, and top each bowlful with toasted almonds for added crunch.
Vegan Pumpkin Pecan Rice Pudding
This fall-inspired creation is packed with cozy, warming flavors. Pumpkin puree adds a delicious earthy sweetness and pleasing orange hue, pairing brilliantly with the aromatic notes provided by cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, and cloves. The milk and rice mixture is infused with a whole vanilla bean, and sweetened with maple syrup rather than the standard sugar, for a richer, more toffee-like taste. And, the crowning glory is a scattering of glazed pecans, which have been lightly toasted in more maple syrup to bring out their sweetness.
Caramel Rice Pudding
For those with a sweet tooth, this caramel rice pudding is sure to satisfy. Here, par-boiled rice is simmered slowly with a sweet, vanilla-infused milk mixture, much like any other rice pudding recipe. But what sets this one apart is the addition of egg yolks, butter, and, of course, that glorious caramel sauce. To make the caramel, you'll melt sugar before gradually stirring in heavy cream to create a smooth, decadent sauce. This can be served on the side, so each portion can be topped with as much as your heart desires.
Black Rice Pudding
To really make your rice pudding stand out, consider reaching for black rice. In addition to providing a striking aesthetic, these inky grains also offer a range of health benefits, being an excellent source of protein, fiber, and antioxidants. The rice first requires boiling in plain water for around 40 minutes. Then, it can be transformed into a mouth-watering dessert. We add coconut milk and sugar, plus fresh rhubarb and ginger, which creates the most wonderful warm, tangy flavor profile.
