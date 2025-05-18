19 Recipes That Will Transform Rice Into A Flavorful Dessert

Rice is undoubtedly one of the most versatile and widely used foodstuffs on the planet. You can boil it, bake it, season it in a multitude of ways, and even grind it into flour. Essentially, it's the perfect canvas for soaking up other flavors, whilst providing satisfying texture and sustenance. And, this valuable staple's uses extend far beyond savory dishes. Rice can serve as an equally delicious base for making sweet, indulgent desserts. When cooked with sugar and other popular add-ins like milk, spices, citrus, and chocolate, those humble grains can be transformed into a delightfully decadent treat that's packed with flavor and richness.

The rice-based dessert you're probably most familiar with is rice pudding, but this certainly isn't a one-size-fits-all recipe. This creamy creation can be customized with a variety of complementary flavors, and we'll discover plenty of these different methods in the tasty line-up below. There's more to sweet rice than rice pudding, too. We're also featuring a classic Thai dessert and an unexpected, chocolatey twist on risotto, amongst others. So, if you're ready to give that bag of rice in your pantry a new lease of life, read on to find out how it can help you satisfy those sweet cravings.