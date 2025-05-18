The Absolute Worst Type Of Candy To Mix Into Your Ice Cream

Homemade ice cream isn't just a fun project that ends with a bowl of your favorite sweet treat. It's also the ultimate dessert to break out when you host summertime get-togethers. Everyone will be excited — we all do scream for ice cream, after all — and you'll get to enjoy the spotlight of having made it. DIY ice cream allows you to get creative with your flavors as there are so many ingredients you can use in homemade ice cream, from fruit, cereal, and cake pieces to caramel, jam, and liqueur. Our personal favorite is candy — there are dozens of different texture and flavor possibilities. You can have fun with it, but keep in mind the right way to add mix-ins to your ice cream, and, most importantly, that some candies don't do so well in ice cream.

Hard candy could be downright harmful to crunch down on. You might think of pulverizing it into a fruity crumb coating, but it tends to crush into jagged shards instead — ouch. Anything gummy, from Sour Patch Kids to Tootsie Rolls, is already chewy and will get downright challenging when it hardens in frigid temperatures. Same goes for caramel candies — caramel sauce, yes, but hard caramels, no — unless you've got your dentist on speed dial. Essentially, think about texture. You want pleasant toothsome-ness, crispness, crunch, and creaminess, with nothing rock-hard or tough.