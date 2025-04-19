Here's The Best M&M's Candy You Can Buy (And It's Not Even Close)
Since the 1940s, M&M's have been a delight of sweet lovers. Over the years, there have been plenty of variations on the classic candy-coated milk chocolates with a huge variety of flavors on the market today. Tasting Table researched 11 M&M's flavors and ranked them to determine the absolute best one of all and the top pick is a gem of "swalty"' flavored satisfaction. Pretzel M&M's boast an ideal balance of crunchiness, rich chocolate flavor, and classic candy coating, making them the right choice for snack time or anytime.
Whereas other flavors of the popular candy can lean too sweet or taste artificial, pretzel M&M's strike the optimal balance of tastes. Between the sweetness of the chocolate outside and the saltiness of the pretzel bit inside, the combination is unbeatable. Further, the complex layered textures of the candy shell, creamy chocolate, and crisp pretzel provide a novel mouthfeel in every bite.
What makes pretzel M&M's the best?
Since a German baker created the first chocolate-covered pretzels, these crunchy and creamy treats have been highly sought-after by foodies the world over. Dedicated to innovation, M&M's debuted its pretzel variation in 2010 to wide acclaim. With a tiny nugget of hard pretzel goodness wrapped in the iconic M&M's chocolate and candy shell, there's lots to love. The salty and sweet candies are still going strong to this day with customers still clamoring to find them wherever available and sharing positive reviews.
Fans of the candies rave about their unique taste and nearly addictive quality. It's rare to find such a perfectly proportioned M&M's flavor but truly, the beauty is in the simplicity. With product offerings including pretzel M&M's in a resealable bag, they're ideal for sharing too. Leaps and bounds better than old-fashioned peanut M&M's, this candy takes the best of M&M's and combines it with a fan-favorite crunchy ingredient, making for a dynamic duo.