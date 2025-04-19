Here's The Best M&M's Candy You Can Buy (And It's Not Even Close)

Since the 1940s, M&M's have been a delight of sweet lovers. Over the years, there have been plenty of variations on the classic candy-coated milk chocolates with a huge variety of flavors on the market today. Tasting Table researched 11 M&M's flavors and ranked them to determine the absolute best one of all and the top pick is a gem of "swalty"' flavored satisfaction. Pretzel M&M's boast an ideal balance of crunchiness, rich chocolate flavor, and classic candy coating, making them the right choice for snack time or anytime.

Whereas other flavors of the popular candy can lean too sweet or taste artificial, pretzel M&M's strike the optimal balance of tastes. Between the sweetness of the chocolate outside and the saltiness of the pretzel bit inside, the combination is unbeatable. Further, the complex layered textures of the candy shell, creamy chocolate, and crisp pretzel provide a novel mouthfeel in every bite.