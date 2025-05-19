We Found The Worst Kids Meal On Texas Roadhouse's Menu: What To Avoid Ordering

Texas Roadhouse is a great choice for a night out that won't break the bank. It's even a great place for kids with its extensive kids menu featuring both regular kids meals and the more substantial Ranger meals. But before you venture to your nearest location, you should know that not all of these meals will satisfy your children. In our ranking of Texas Roadhouse kids meals, its Andy's Steak Ranger Meal topped the list due to its tender bite and tasty seasoning, while its mini cheeseburgers were a major disappointment, falling to the bottom of the pack.

After ordering each and every one of Texas Roadhouse's offerings for a toddler, an 11-year-old, and a teenager, we focused on the opinion of the 11-year-old while also taking input from the other two kids. And when the mini cheeseburgers arrived, it was clear that excitement was lacking.

Situated on a plate beside mashed potatoes and a pickle, the mini cheeseburgers didn't look too enticing. The thin and flavorless patties were topped with melted cheese and tucked between Texas Roadhouse bread, offering nothing more than a bit of saltiness. The children found that the soft and buttery buns were the highlight of the meal and didn't like the texture of the cheese. In fact, the 14-year-old mentioned that the cheese completely took over the burger, which was barely detectable beneath.