The Restaurant Chain That Supplies Barnes And Noble's Cheesecake

Barnes & Noble is the largest book retailer in the United States, with over 600 locations across all 50 states. Even though it's a chain bookstore, it manages to preserve a comforting, cozy atmosphere throughout each location. This is in large part thanks to the cafés featured in most of the stores, providing a place for customers to hang out and read their newly purchased books while enjoying something to eat or drink. Notorious for selling Starbucks drinks along with their own specialty food and drink items, these establishments have a collaboration with another large player in the American food industry. Before you order from the Barnes & Noble Café, know that the cheesecake offered comes directly from The Cheesecake Factory.

Under the bakery section of the menu, B&N Cafés offer a few varieties each of cookies and cupcakes, but only one variety of cheesecake. Only The Cheesecake Factory's plain cheesecake is sold in the bookstore. To be fair, it's what they (arguably) do best. So, the next time you're perusing a Barnes & Noble for a new read, you can pick up your favorite cheesecake without even having to make another stop.