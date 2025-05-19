The Restaurant Chain That Supplies Barnes And Noble's Cheesecake
Barnes & Noble is the largest book retailer in the United States, with over 600 locations across all 50 states. Even though it's a chain bookstore, it manages to preserve a comforting, cozy atmosphere throughout each location. This is in large part thanks to the cafés featured in most of the stores, providing a place for customers to hang out and read their newly purchased books while enjoying something to eat or drink. Notorious for selling Starbucks drinks along with their own specialty food and drink items, these establishments have a collaboration with another large player in the American food industry. Before you order from the Barnes & Noble Café, know that the cheesecake offered comes directly from The Cheesecake Factory.
Under the bakery section of the menu, B&N Cafés offer a few varieties each of cookies and cupcakes, but only one variety of cheesecake. Only The Cheesecake Factory's plain cheesecake is sold in the bookstore. To be fair, it's what they (arguably) do best. So, the next time you're perusing a Barnes & Noble for a new read, you can pick up your favorite cheesecake without even having to make another stop.
Other B&N Café offerings and Cheesecake Factory purchase options
You won't find any other familiar food or bakery items on the menu, as everything else is made specifically for the store. Barnes & Noble cafés only sell Starbucks drinks; you won't find any of their food options. Don't worry, they have some similar savory and sweet options. The Tomato Caprese sandwich is just like Starbucks' Tomato & Mozzarella on Focaccia, and the Chocolate Chunk Cookie will stand in just fine for Starbucks' Chocolate Chip Cookie. Additionally, Barnes & Noble Cafés also offer a selection of soups, which makes them stand out from most other coffee shops.
As for your favorite Cheesecake Factory desserts, these can be found in many large grocery stores these days. Also, Target and other retailers sell whole frozen cheesecakes (and other treats) from the brand. However, the only other restaurant chain that offers Cheesecake Factory cheesecake is Long John Silver's. Yes, the fast food chain actually sells an exclusive flavor that you can't even get at The Cheesecake Factory: Triple Chocolate. Of course, you can't stock up on your vacation reads at the fried seafood restaurant, though.