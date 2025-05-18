The Skillet Tip That Gives Hot Dogs The Crispiest Skin Ever

With so many fascinating hot dog variations from around the world, there's no limit to how you can prepare and enjoy your favorite frank. These versatile sausages have a number of applications both in and out of a bun, including bulking up your fried rice, stretching your spaghetti dinner, and so much more. If you're a fan of hot dogs with an ultra-crispy outside, then there's one hot dog hack you'll wish you knew sooner to achieve this satisfying texture.

Pan frying your hot dogs is a must for this hack, and it all comes down to preheating. Make sure your skillet is fully warmed up over high heat before you add your hot dogs to cook. Keep an eye on the dogs and remove them from the heat if the skin begins to bubble; they will be ready in less than five minutes.

Similar to thinly slicing hot dogs for frying into bacon-inspired strips, starting with a hot pan and monitoring your hot dogs until they get crispy ensures the absolute best texture on the outside with a fully-cooked inside. What's more, crispy pan-fried hot dogs go great with a number of different condiments, sides, and bun options. Get creative with your favorite toppings and accompaniments to complement the crave-worthy crispness.