The Skillet Tip That Gives Hot Dogs The Crispiest Skin Ever
With so many fascinating hot dog variations from around the world, there's no limit to how you can prepare and enjoy your favorite frank. These versatile sausages have a number of applications both in and out of a bun, including bulking up your fried rice, stretching your spaghetti dinner, and so much more. If you're a fan of hot dogs with an ultra-crispy outside, then there's one hot dog hack you'll wish you knew sooner to achieve this satisfying texture.
Pan frying your hot dogs is a must for this hack, and it all comes down to preheating. Make sure your skillet is fully warmed up over high heat before you add your hot dogs to cook. Keep an eye on the dogs and remove them from the heat if the skin begins to bubble; they will be ready in less than five minutes.
Similar to thinly slicing hot dogs for frying into bacon-inspired strips, starting with a hot pan and monitoring your hot dogs until they get crispy ensures the absolute best texture on the outside with a fully-cooked inside. What's more, crispy pan-fried hot dogs go great with a number of different condiments, sides, and bun options. Get creative with your favorite toppings and accompaniments to complement the crave-worthy crispness.
Getting the most out of your crispy hot dogs
Once you've mastered this hot dog hack for extra crispy skin, you can dress up your dogs in a variety of fun ways that play with both taste and texture. If you're a fan of hot dogs in buns, then finding a pillowy soft brioche roll is a fun contrast to the crisp outside of your cooked franks. On the flip side, using a pretzel bun will make a nice salty complement to the crisped up hot dogs with a bit more of a dense bite. As far as toppings go, the sky's the limit. It's easy to start with the basic ketchup, mustard, and relish, but there's a lot more you can do from there.
Crush up a handful of potato chips to add a crunchy topping to the crispy-skinned hot dog and experience a taste sensation. If you like cheese on your hot dog, you can also do this with cheese chips, crackers, or a mix of freshly shredded cheese and a handful of crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Onion straws introduce a hint of sweetness with a similarly crisp texture, or you can try grilled onions for more of a contrast in mouthfeel. The most important thing is a willingness to experiment and find what fried hot dog pairing works best to suit your taste preferences.