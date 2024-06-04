Bulk Up Your Fried Rice With This Budget-Friendly Shortcut

There's so much to love about fried rice. It's an always-delicious and easy-to-make meal that invites a bevy of fun additions and customizations to suit your personal tastes, as well as your budget. When you're looking to bump your fried rice up with a little extra protein while remaining cost-effective, there's one item you might be surprised to learn will make an excellent mix-in: hot dogs. That's right, you can easily bulk up your fried rice and keep things cheap by slicing up some hot dogs and throwing them into your rice.

Hot dogs are typically packaged in bunches containing between 8 and 12 franks and cost between $2.50 and $6 per package on average. Packaged hot dogs can be frozen and thawed for later use, and they can even be bought in bulk at places like Costco at a discount. One of the most convenient aspects to cooking with packaged hot dogs is that the sausages are already fully cooked. They will still need to be heated to reduce the risk of foodborne illness, but this will not take as significant an amount of time as cooking raw meat would. This means they will go great when thrown into a pan in which you've got your fried rice sizzling.