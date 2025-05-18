Is It More Affordable To Buy Meat At A Butcher's Shop?

The price of meat has increased steadily over the past several years, and the USDA predicts that all meat — especially beef and veal — will get even pricier. If you're a carnivore, this news is distressing, so you'll likely seek out bargains at a grocery store. You may assume, as most people do, that you'll pay top dollar when you purchase meat at a local butcher, but in reality, that's not always the case. In fact, you may even save money at a butcher shop, if you know what to shop for.

The biggest savings will be found by staying clear of the popular cuts of beef, like the tenderloin, T-bone, or ribeye, or skinless chicken breasts, which will always be more expensive in both the supermarket and butcher shop. Try less expensive cuts, such as beef shank, chuck roast, lamb neck, or pork picnic shoulder, all of which can be braised any season of the year.

Many butchers have been instrumental in discovering new cuts, like flat-iron steak or Robert Irving's favorite inexpensive cut, the baseball steak, which you won't find in a grocery store. Don't be intimidated by asking a local butcher about daily deals; they will be happy to accommodate your budget and offer you unfamiliar cuts and even the best ways to cook them. Ground beef is always an affordable option, but if you buy it from a butcher, the meat will have less fat and you'll get more beef for your buck.