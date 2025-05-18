Order A Dubai Chocolate Dunkalatte With This Dunkin' Menu Hack

Dunkin' is well-known for its collaborations with celebrities that lead to unique beverage creations. Like Sabrina Carpenter's Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso or Ice Spice's Munchkin Drink, Dunkin' jumps to whip up something relevant to pop culture. There was even that time when Dunkin' worked with Martha Stewart for the "Dunkintini" espresso martini. Of course, there's always a pocket of the internet that's unimpressed with Dunkin's mainstream concoctions and aims to create its own secret menu items worthy of social media praise. Given the recent Dubai Chocolate craze, Dunkin' fans got to work to formulate yet another secret menu hack.

To turn a regular Dunkalatte into a Dubai Chocolate-inspired drink, social media users are adding a pump of mocha swirl and two pumps of pistachio swirl. Since we know that Dunkin's swirls are different from flavor shots, we expect that this swirl-filled combination will result in a drink that's both rich and creamy, just like the actual chocolate bar. The recipe is for a medium-sized iced Dunkin' drink, so if you're ordering a larger size, you'll need to increase the increments accordingly. The Dunkalatte comes hot or iced, so you can change this menu hack depending on the type of coffee you're in the mood for, but still taste the flavors of Dubai Chocolate with every sip.