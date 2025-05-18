Order A Dubai Chocolate Dunkalatte With This Dunkin' Menu Hack
Dunkin' is well-known for its collaborations with celebrities that lead to unique beverage creations. Like Sabrina Carpenter's Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso or Ice Spice's Munchkin Drink, Dunkin' jumps to whip up something relevant to pop culture. There was even that time when Dunkin' worked with Martha Stewart for the "Dunkintini" espresso martini. Of course, there's always a pocket of the internet that's unimpressed with Dunkin's mainstream concoctions and aims to create its own secret menu items worthy of social media praise. Given the recent Dubai Chocolate craze, Dunkin' fans got to work to formulate yet another secret menu hack.
To turn a regular Dunkalatte into a Dubai Chocolate-inspired drink, social media users are adding a pump of mocha swirl and two pumps of pistachio swirl. Since we know that Dunkin's swirls are different from flavor shots, we expect that this swirl-filled combination will result in a drink that's both rich and creamy, just like the actual chocolate bar. The recipe is for a medium-sized iced Dunkin' drink, so if you're ordering a larger size, you'll need to increase the increments accordingly. The Dunkalatte comes hot or iced, so you can change this menu hack depending on the type of coffee you're in the mood for, but still taste the flavors of Dubai Chocolate with every sip.
Did the Dubai Chocolate trend spark Dunkin's menu returns?
The Dubai Chocolate trend began on TikTok after a dessert shop in Dubai went viral with a video creating its Pistachio Kataifi Chocolate Bar, a take on the popular Middle Eastern dessert of a similar nature. Viewers were enamored by the combination of decadent chocolate, kataifi (which comes from a pastry called "phyllo"), and pistachio cream in a crunchy, oozing bar. The dessert took the internet by storm, inspiring dozens of similar versions that didn't come with the often-expensive price tag. These days, you can find copycats of the original Dubai Chocolates at local bakeries and online shops or even at mainstream stores like Costco.
The Dubai Chocolate Dunkalatte menu hack comes at the same time as the re-release of two of Dunkin's most in-demand items, the Dunkalatte and Pistachio Flavor Swirl, both of which are required to make the new drink. The Dunkalatte was released in fall 2024, pulled from stores, and introduced again in March. Meanwhile, the Pistachio Flavor Swirl (used to make Dunkin's Pistachio coffee) was originally unveiled in 2018 for a limited time. It remained off the menu for seven years until its return was announced with the Dunkalatte. Before this point, Dunkin' fans couldn't make a Dubai Chocolate-inspired drink even if they wanted to, since pistachio wasn't an option, but in a twist of perfect timing (or perhaps calculated timing on Dunkin's part), the Pistachio Flavor Swirl has returned to meet the crowds of Dubai Chocolate fans looking to get their hands on pistachio-flavored caffeine.