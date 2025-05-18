The Deli Meat Brand Behind The Best Store-Bought Pepperoni

Pepperoni is a cured sausage, thinly sliced into rounds that bring a spicy, savory, snappy, and chewy flavor and texture you can enjoy right out of the package. As a cured product, it makes sense that deli meat brands would know how to make some of the best store-bought pepperoni. And the deli meat brand that won our top pick for store-bought pepperoni is Boar's Head, which coincidentally received our vote for the best packaged deli meat brand overall.

We tasted and ranked 7 brands of store-bought pepperoni based on complexity and balance of flavor, as well as the texture of both cooked and uncooked pepperonis. Boar's Head outdid every competitor in both categories while also providing some unique characteristics of its own. These pepperonis were much larger than their competitors, and their size makes them a more versatile ingredient while also giving you more bang for your buck. Plus, in the case of Boar's Head pepperoni, quantity is on par with quality. The bright red hue of these pepperonis suggested they were very well spiced, a visual cue we quickly confirmed with our taste test. The flavor profile was a balance of vibrant peppers, a mouthwatering saltiness, and a diversity of other seasonings infused during the cure. Their rich and meaty texture matched the robust flavor profile for a winning combination.