Depression-Era Creativity Lives On In 'Poor Man's Cookies'
Grocery prices are in crisis and likely to get even higher as current tariffs — and the threat of even more — loom overhead. Egg price decreases aren't coming soon enough, and now more than ever it's time to get creative in the kitchen to help your dollar stretch further for satisfying and healthy meals. While cookies seem to be more of an indulgence than a necessity, it's important to find ways to treat yourself in thoughtful moderation. Harkening back to Depression-era cooking is a recipe colloquially referred to as "poor man's cookies," which can breathe new life into your baking while keeping costs low and tastes fulfilling.
A basic recipe for poor man's cookies includes shortening, granulated sugar, brown sugar, baking soda, vanilla extract, water, flour, salt, and rolled oats. These are enjoyable as is, but you could also add nuts, chocolate chips, raisins, and other accoutrements for an extra sweet treat. Carefully combining the ingredients takes minimal effort, and the cookies bake in about 10 to 12 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, allowing you to enjoy them mere minutes after they cool.
Like a vegan chewy oatmeal cookie recipe, poor man's cookies don't use any eggs or dairy to achieve delicious results. The biggest difference is that the list of ingredients is limited to more reasonably priced and easy-to-find items like all-purpose flour, rolled oats, and baking soda. Using vegetable shortening in lieu of lard also keeps the cookies vegetarian- and vegan-friendly.
Making your own version of poor man's cookies
Poor man's cookies prove that you can do a lot with just the basics. Starting with a small handful of common ingredients, use this cookie base as your jumping-off point for infusing new flavor into the sweet treats. Consider the many upgrades that will make your oatmeal cookies irresistible, as there are a number of options to choose from that won't break the bank. Dried fruits and nuts are excellent to buy in bulk and keep well-stocked on for their shelf stability and versatility. Thankfully, you won't need more than about a cup to accentuate your cookies. Knowing that Aldi sells premium European chocolate for under $3 per bar, you can also chop up your favorite to provide extra sweetness and variance in texture.
Additionally, you may want to get creative with your spices and seasonings. Knowing that the cookies typically include a mix of regular sugar and packed brown sugar, you can also add your favorite warming spices, such as cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and allspice, to the mix. You only need lukewarm water, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract to make a simple yet decadent glaze to pipe on top of your cookies for a decoration. Add complementary flavored extracts or food coloring if you're feeling a little extra. The ease of preparing poor man's cookies allows you a sweet bite that isn't too spendy but still just as satisfying.