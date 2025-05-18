Depression-Era Creativity Lives On In 'Poor Man's Cookies'

Grocery prices are in crisis and likely to get even higher as current tariffs — and the threat of even more — loom overhead. Egg price decreases aren't coming soon enough, and now more than ever it's time to get creative in the kitchen to help your dollar stretch further for satisfying and healthy meals. While cookies seem to be more of an indulgence than a necessity, it's important to find ways to treat yourself in thoughtful moderation. Harkening back to Depression-era cooking is a recipe colloquially referred to as "poor man's cookies," which can breathe new life into your baking while keeping costs low and tastes fulfilling.

A basic recipe for poor man's cookies includes shortening, granulated sugar, brown sugar, baking soda, vanilla extract, water, flour, salt, and rolled oats. These are enjoyable as is, but you could also add nuts, chocolate chips, raisins, and other accoutrements for an extra sweet treat. Carefully combining the ingredients takes minimal effort, and the cookies bake in about 10 to 12 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, allowing you to enjoy them mere minutes after they cool.

Like a vegan chewy oatmeal cookie recipe, poor man's cookies don't use any eggs or dairy to achieve delicious results. The biggest difference is that the list of ingredients is limited to more reasonably priced and easy-to-find items like all-purpose flour, rolled oats, and baking soda. Using vegetable shortening in lieu of lard also keeps the cookies vegetarian- and vegan-friendly.