Tasty Upgrades That Will Make Oatmeal Cookies Irresistible

Of all the types of cookies out there, oatmeal ones likely rank somewhere in the "meh" range for many people. Oatmeal cookies certainly aren't the worst thing in the world, but they aren't the tastiest treat you could bite into, especially when fan favorites like chocolate chip, snickerdoodles, or sugar cookies are in the running. Perhaps oatmeal cookies are too reminiscent of breakfast food to be enjoyed as a dessert, or perhaps they're just a little too plain for people to get behind. Whatever the case may be, we've got some good news: It's really easy to jazz up oatmeal cookies, and there are plenty of upgrades to suit your preferences and taste buds.

Whether you're looking for a simple or complex upgrade, this list will help improve your cookie game tenfold. Best of all, the key (or at least a key) to better oatmeal cookies is likely already sitting in your pantry, so if you aren't the most seasoned baker, fear not. Enhancing your oatmeal cookies can be as simple as sprinkling in spices and adding chocolate chips, or as complex as toasting the oats and browning the butter — play around to see which combination of upgrades works best for you and your cookies.