Swap Raisins For Dates In Your Oatmeal Cookies And Prepared To Be Wowed

Oatmeal raisin cookies wouldn't be the same without the raisins; in fact, they would be better. It might sound sacrilege and raisin lovers might take offense, but you should swap out those dried-up grapes that straddle the spectrum of sweet and sour. Instead, use dates, which are also known as nature's candy because of their naturally sugary taste, you will never want to make your oatmeal cookies without them.

Raisins tend to be a tough and chewy element that can be a real turnoff in a cookie; however, when you bite into a date, your mouth immediately experiences the familiar sweet flavors of caramel and honey. But that's not the only thing you will love about dates: When you bake with them, they completely change how your cookies look and taste. That's because they soften and almost melt into the cookie batter as they warm. To substitute dates for raisins, use a one-to-one ratio and simply chop up your dates, and you can get an accurate measurement.