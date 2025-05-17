The Jarred Ingredient You Need To Hack Your Way Into Easy Piña Coladas

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Who doesn't love a piña colada? Even if you don't also love getting caught in the rain, chances are you get excited just thinking about a classic piña colada with all of its island getaway-inspired energy and its balance of tart, bright pineapple and sweet coconut with a cheeky dose of rum. Because of its popularity and festive feel, piña coladas are a patio-season staple and a go-to for get-togethers, so we're always looking for ways to streamline the process of making them. Our favorite recent trick is infusing rum with pineapple. It couldn't be easier, thanks to jarred pineapple spears.

They're on our list of fan-favorite items at Aldi and you can nab jarred pineapple spears at Sam's Club for about $7. They come preserved in a light syrup with coconut water, which makes for instant piña colada vibes. But if you pour that syrup out and replace it with rum, especially coconut rum, you'll have a spirit that imparts the cocktail's flavors. When it's time to make piña coladas, you can go all out and still blend the pineapple-infused coconut rum with pineapple juice and cream of coconut, or you can simply mix it up with pineapple juice or coconut water with a splash of lime juice. Or, you can buy a piña colada drink mix and simply add your flavorful spirit.