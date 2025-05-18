Give Your Chick-Fil-A Breakfast Sandwich Some Crunch With An Underrated Side
Chick-fil-A has long been known as one of the higher-quality fast food options. From its long-running Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich to its iconic waffle fries to its creamy milkshakes, this chain's menu is far from lacking. It even offers breakfast with options like the Hash Brown Scramble Burrito, the Egg White Grill, and, of course, the Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit. While one may argue that the latter (and likely most popular) option needs no modifications as is, the breakfast sandwich could benefit from a textural upgrade in the form of potato chips.
As one of Tasting Table's fast food breakfast sandwich hacks, this addition offers a crunch to each bite of your breakfast sandwich. Because the Chick-fil-A chicken biscuit features a tender piece of chicken tucked into a fluffy biscuit, it is a bit one-note in terms of texture. But add a handful of crunchy potato chips, specifically Chick-fil-A's Waffle Potato Chips, which are kettle cooked and sprinkled with sea salt, and this sandwich will come alive like never before.
Add potato chips to Chick-fil-A breakfast sandwiches
In addition to bringing a salty crunch to Chick-fil-A's Chicken Biscuit, the Waffle Potato Chips can also add an unexpected bite to the Chicken, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit. With this sandwich — as with the chain's Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit and Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit — the cheese inside will help keep the potato chips from falling out. If you'd like to venture outside of Chick-fil-A's biscuit offerings, opt for one of its English muffin-based sandwiches, including the Chicken, Egg & Cheese Muffin, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Muffin, or Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin.
While Chick-fil-A's own chips will certainly be the most convenient to grab when picking up your favored breakfast sandwich, you don't have to limit yourself. If you'd like to add some cheesiness to your meal, pair it with one of the many Cheetos options available. For heat, top your chicken with various Doritos flavors, such as the Flamin' Hot or Golden Sriracha chips. If you're really dedicated to switching things up, make some homemade chili lime tortilla chips for some Southwestern flair.
With so many potato chips available in just about any grocery store or convenience store or even your pantry, the pairings are endless with this fun hack. Just be sure to make your order by 10:30 a.m., which is when Chick-fil-A stops serving breakfast.