Give Your Chick-Fil-A Breakfast Sandwich Some Crunch With An Underrated Side

In addition to bringing a salty crunch to Chick-fil-A's Chicken Biscuit, the Waffle Potato Chips can also add an unexpected bite to the Chicken, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit. With this sandwich — as with the chain's Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit and Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit — the cheese inside will help keep the potato chips from falling out. If you'd like to venture outside of Chick-fil-A's biscuit offerings, opt for one of its English muffin-based sandwiches, including the Chicken, Egg & Cheese Muffin, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Muffin, or Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin.

While Chick-fil-A's own chips will certainly be the most convenient to grab when picking up your favored breakfast sandwich, you don't have to limit yourself. If you'd like to add some cheesiness to your meal, pair it with one of the many Cheetos options available. For heat, top your chicken with various Doritos flavors, such as the Flamin' Hot or Golden Sriracha chips. If you're really dedicated to switching things up, make some homemade chili lime tortilla chips for some Southwestern flair.

With so many potato chips available in just about any grocery store or convenience store or even your pantry, the pairings are endless with this fun hack. Just be sure to make your order by 10:30 a.m., which is when Chick-fil-A stops serving breakfast.