How Starbucks Japan Baristas Write On Customer Cups Is Different Than The US

While brief notes, drawings, and misspelled names written on coffee cups have brought smiles to the faces of many Starbucks customers, the move takes some effort on the part of baristas working through busy shifts. The scribbles aren't by choice of the Starbucks employees, as the handwritten marks have been dictated as a mandatory task to separate the Starbucks coffee brand from its competition. Some customers may appreciate the human touch, while others simply prefer to have their hot coffee quickly handed over to them so they can get out the door.

To circumnavigate the need to pen individual notes onto takeaway orders, Japanese Starbucks locations have printed labels with a handwritten font. Instead of a hard-working barista scribbling notes onto each cup, these pre-printed stickers can be affixed to orders and appear as if someone has taken the time to write a personal message and draw a cute illustration in the bottom corner, no pen required.