How Starbucks Japan Baristas Write On Customer Cups Is Different Than The US
While brief notes, drawings, and misspelled names written on coffee cups have brought smiles to the faces of many Starbucks customers, the move takes some effort on the part of baristas working through busy shifts. The scribbles aren't by choice of the Starbucks employees, as the handwritten marks have been dictated as a mandatory task to separate the Starbucks coffee brand from its competition. Some customers may appreciate the human touch, while others simply prefer to have their hot coffee quickly handed over to them so they can get out the door.
To circumnavigate the need to pen individual notes onto takeaway orders, Japanese Starbucks locations have printed labels with a handwritten font. Instead of a hard-working barista scribbling notes onto each cup, these pre-printed stickers can be affixed to orders and appear as if someone has taken the time to write a personal message and draw a cute illustration in the bottom corner, no pen required.
Straddling the line between automation and human interaction
One Reddit user shared an image of the Starbucks sticker online and wondered why American Starbucks locations haven't copied the idea. On the post, fellow Redditors chimed in, adding that the quick-to-use labels could alleviate some of the work of the baristas and allow employees to pre-write labels for customers who might be waiting to quickly pick up their Iced London Fog Latte. When multiple drink orders start flooding in, surely no worker wants to take time to pen a flippant remark or make a cute drawing.
"The whole cup writing thing only is 'sentimental' when it's for a cafe drink and not busy," wrote one Redditor. Having a ready-made sticker can help keep traffic moving during busy hours. Other Redditors fantasized about having a tablet at the ordering station so that messages could be printed on stickers that were then quickly placed onto customers' orders as a way to balance the need to personalize the stickers, yet also optimize efficiency within a store. Regardless of your opinion on the matter, the next time you walk out of a Starbucks with a personalized cup in hand, be sure to take time to appreciate your hardworking barista.