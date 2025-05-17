Here's How To Bake Spinach Into Your Desserts For A Vibrant Pop Of Color

Remember how your parents wouldn't let you have your dessert until you finished your veggies? We just found the ultimate workaround: Vegetables that are actually in your dessert. Before you gasp in horror, consider that some vegetables lean sweet (hello, sweet potato pie). Others don't bring flavor, but luscious texture, like zucchini in chocolate zucchini muffins. And some veggies work wonders for vivid colors that are actually natural, beets being the most popular example. The best part is that no matter your reason for baking sweets with vegetables, they sneak lots of great nutrients into your cookies and cakes. That's why we've delved into 14 different vegetables you should bake with. One of the most nutritious options that also contributes a dreamy color, yet has no unpleasant flavors, is spinach, and baking with it is easier than you think.

Work with fresh spinach. Blanch it — boil it and then immediately transfer it to an ice bath — to retain its bright color. Drain it extremely well. Spinach really holds onto moisture, and that could throw off the texture of your bake, so you really want to make sure you've dried it. Puree that, and voila: An instant color pop you can add to anything. Note that while you need a lot of spinach because of the way it cooks down, you won't need a lot of the end result puree. It may take 2 cups of spinach to make the puree, but you may only need 1 ounce or so for color.