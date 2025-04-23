Anytime Chocolate Zucchini Muffins Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Muffins have a lot going for them — they're grab-and-go friendly, just the right size, and usually hearty enough to ward of hunger for a while. These chocolate zucchini muffins are soft and chocolatey. They're also extra moist thanks to zucchini, which also adds incredible texture without you even knowing it's there. This recipe is as simple as it gets. The batter comes together in a few minutes with pantry staples, and they bake up perfectly every time. Without a doubt, they will leave your house smelling like the corner bakery in no time.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "If you're like me and end up with extra zucchini in your garden, this recipe is great to have in your back pocket to put them to good use. If you want to simplify the recipe, you can easily skip the last step of adding the chocolate drizzle and enjoy them as is." Keep reading to learn how to make the ultimate chocolate zucchini muffins that are good for anytime the mood strikes you.