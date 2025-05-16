The Trendy Nut That's Perfect For Elevating Your Next Salmon Dish

Salmon's sweet, buttery flavor is easily highlighted with a few simple spices, but it's a delicious adventure to dress it up with a wider range of ingredients. From a citrusy sauce to miso honey glaze, the fish serves as the ideal foundation for experimentation. If you're on the hunt for fresh ways to spruce up your salmon, look no further than pistachios.

The green-hued nuts are enjoying the spotlight (Dubai chocolate, anyone?), and their popularity is well-deserved. Although they're mostly spotted in sweet frappes and lattes or adorning chocolate bars, brownies, and cookies, don't discount them as an entree accompaniment. Pistachios are earthy and a little sweet, making them a perfect unexpected ingredient to pair with salmon. They indulge salmon's richness while offering a grounding presence that balances everything out. Plus, the nuts' light green color looks striking on the coral fish, working as both a visual and literal feast.

There is an abundance of ways to pair pistachios and salmon, but crushing the nuts up to make a crust for the fish is a simple way to combine the two. The nuts create a crunchy coating that contrasts salmon's tender interior. To get your pistachios to stick to the salmon's surface, apply a honey or maple syrup, lemon juice, and olive oil mixture onto the fish before pressing the pistachios on top. You can elevate the dish by adding in minced garlic and shallots, dijon mustard, or miso into the mix, or keep it simple so that the pistachio flavor shines through.