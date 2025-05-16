Why Vegans Should Think Twice About Snacking On Takis

Other vegans may choose to circumnavigate foods that are made with cane sugar, as one way of processing the ingredient involves what is known as animal bone char. Since food labels don't always note exactly how the sugar is refined, this ingredient can pose a bit of a gamble for some stricter vegans.

For those who don't count sugar as an off-limits ingredient, Takis offers a lineup of snacks that generally fit into an animal-free diet, including Flare and Fuego Stix snacks, Pop Caramel Crunchy, Fuego and Habanero Fury Kettlez snacks, and other Takis flavors like Fuego, Blue Heat, Crunchy Fajitas, and Nitro. However, vegans should take note that many of these Takis that are traditionally considered vegan, including the Dragon Sweet Chili chips, contain a disclaimer that the snacks may contain milk or egg, despite not being listed in the ingredients.

Alternatively, if you can't be bothered to remember which snack is vegan-friendly and want to pair crunchy, flavorful chips alongside an ultimate vegan smash burger, you can make your own version of Takis' spicy Worcestershire-flavored chips at home using tortillas. This way, you can control which ingredients are used to make the crunchy snacks. If this sounds like too much work, simply pay attention to the ingredients list on a bag of Takis during your next grocery store run.