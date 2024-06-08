Takis Debuts Spicy Worcestershire-Flavored Chips

Current fans of Takis, the spicy rolled tortillas chips sold by Barcel USA, have yet another new flavor to embrace in 2024. Following a non-spicy ranch-flavored release in February, the new Takis Cobra chip brings back the heat yet again. A defining characteristic of most Takis chips is their spicy Worcestershire sauce flavor, per a press release.

Snake analogy aside, here are some details about getting your hands, and taste buds, around this new Takis flavor. So far, they come in 9.9-ounce "sharing size" bags. Only one retailer sells them as of May 20, but it's a big one with a presence in 36 U.S. states. That would be Kroger, which holds roughly 2,700 locations under its umbrella of grocery outlets. No worries for spice-thirsty snackers outside Kroger's sprawling reach, as Takis Cobra chips will debut in 3.2-ounce individual sizes at 7-Eleven beginning on July 8.

The official publicity debut of Cobra dazzled the skies of Kroger's home city of Cincinnati on June 6 through June 8, where "hot spot" light projections danced around famed downtown locations, including Great American Ball Park. Back down on Earth, in home kitchens, cars, and couches, snack connoisseurs are already taste-testing the new Takis medium-heat chip flavor, with a sprinkle of comments on the spicy flavor, especially compared to previous Takis iterations.