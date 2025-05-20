Are Nespresso Pods Biodegradable? Not In The US
Since its early beginnings in Switzerland, sustainability has been important to Nespresso, the brand responsible for pioneering the world of coffee capsules. While it is the most popular methods of preparing coffee at home, it also happens to account for more carbon emissions than any other way of making it, according to a 2021 study. While a more recent study published in 2023 made headlines after finding that coffee pods reduce the overuse of coffee and water that's common with traditional drip preparation, scientists were quick to point out that its findings didn't account for the waste the pods themselves produce. It's been estimated that as many as 9 million pounds of coffee pods end up in landfills annually, and given that many are from plastic, they stay there for hundreds or thousands of years. That's why it's so shocking that you still can't purchase biodegradable Nespresso pods in the U.S.
The brand announced that it'd be launching a new line of completely compostable, paper coffee capsules in 2022 — building off of Nespresso's B Corp certification that it achieved that same year. The announcement came with the introduction of a line of four new coffee blends, including one organic Nespresso pod option. However, the pilot launch was restricted to France and Switzerland with plans to launch in other European countries within the year, and no word on ever bringing them to the U.S. As of the time of writing, Nespresso's compostable pods are still not available outside of Europe.
How to recycle your pods and other sustainable options
While you might not be able to get the compostable, paper capsules from Nespresso in the U.S., you aren't short on other options. As mentioned before, Nespresso has a B Corp certification that makes it a worthy purchase for anyone who takes sustainability into account, and while it might not offer a totally compostable packaging option, its capsules are recyclable. Nespresso coffee capsules are made from aluminum, a material that not only preserves the quality and freshness of the coffee within, but can also be recycled infinitely. Given that Nespresso also offers a completely free recycling program, making the capsules a good choice for anyone mindful of how their coffee habits impact the environment.
When purchased directly through the Nespresso site, customers can get a free recycling bag included with their purchase of any number of Nespresso coffee capsules. The bags can fit anywhere from 100 to 200 used coffee capsules at a time, depending on the variety you use, and can easily be dropped off at your nearest UPS location to be recycled at no cost to you. However, if you are looking to simply toss your coffee into your compost pile, brands like Metropolis Coffee Company make plant-based, commercially compostable coffee capsules that are also compatible with your Nespresso and Keurig machines. That way, you get the best of both worlds without having to compromise on convenience for sustainability.