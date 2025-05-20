Are Nespresso Pods Biodegradable? Not In The US

Since its early beginnings in Switzerland, sustainability has been important to Nespresso, the brand responsible for pioneering the world of coffee capsules. While it is the most popular methods of preparing coffee at home, it also happens to account for more carbon emissions than any other way of making it, according to a 2021 study. While a more recent study published in 2023 made headlines after finding that coffee pods reduce the overuse of coffee and water that's common with traditional drip preparation, scientists were quick to point out that its findings didn't account for the waste the pods themselves produce. It's been estimated that as many as 9 million pounds of coffee pods end up in landfills annually, and given that many are from plastic, they stay there for hundreds or thousands of years. That's why it's so shocking that you still can't purchase biodegradable Nespresso pods in the U.S.

The brand announced that it'd be launching a new line of completely compostable, paper coffee capsules in 2022 — building off of Nespresso's B Corp certification that it achieved that same year. The announcement came with the introduction of a line of four new coffee blends, including one organic Nespresso pod option. However, the pilot launch was restricted to France and Switzerland with plans to launch in other European countries within the year, and no word on ever bringing them to the U.S. As of the time of writing, Nespresso's compostable pods are still not available outside of Europe.