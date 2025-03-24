The Only Organic Nespresso Pod Comes From This South American Country

While all of Nespresso's coffees hold a special B Corp status, only one of its iconic coffee pods are organic — and if you're wondering what country it comes from, the name's pretty much a dead giveaway: Peru Organic. As Nespresso's first and only organic coffee, the Peru Organic pods are a testament to the brand's continued pursuit for a more socially and environmentally sustainable sip. But, if you're well versed on the major coffee regions of the world, learning that Nespresso's only organic coffee comes from Peru shouldn't come as a surprise — even if it is written in the name. That's because, while it might not be as famous as its other coffee-producing South American neighbors, Peru is the world's top exporter of organic arabica coffee.

With Mexico and Ethiopia as the other major producers, organic coffees like Nespresso's Peru Organic are rare: accounting for just 2% of the coffees grown around the world. But, they make a big difference. While a 2021 study found that coffee pod machines like Nespresso's contribute more emissions than any other method of preparing coffee at home, the organic coffee within the brand's Peru Organic pods is grown in a way that actually preserves the land it comes from. Without the use of any synthetic pesticides or fertilizing sprays, organic coffee farms like the one Nespresso's Organic Peru comes from rely on natural processes that sustain the land and the biodiversity it hosts, rather than depleting it like other, non-organic coffee farming practices do.