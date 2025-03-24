The Only Organic Nespresso Pod Comes From This South American Country
While all of Nespresso's coffees hold a special B Corp status, only one of its iconic coffee pods are organic — and if you're wondering what country it comes from, the name's pretty much a dead giveaway: Peru Organic. As Nespresso's first and only organic coffee, the Peru Organic pods are a testament to the brand's continued pursuit for a more socially and environmentally sustainable sip. But, if you're well versed on the major coffee regions of the world, learning that Nespresso's only organic coffee comes from Peru shouldn't come as a surprise — even if it is written in the name. That's because, while it might not be as famous as its other coffee-producing South American neighbors, Peru is the world's top exporter of organic arabica coffee.
With Mexico and Ethiopia as the other major producers, organic coffees like Nespresso's Peru Organic are rare: accounting for just 2% of the coffees grown around the world. But, they make a big difference. While a 2021 study found that coffee pod machines like Nespresso's contribute more emissions than any other method of preparing coffee at home, the organic coffee within the brand's Peru Organic pods is grown in a way that actually preserves the land it comes from. Without the use of any synthetic pesticides or fertilizing sprays, organic coffee farms like the one Nespresso's Organic Peru comes from rely on natural processes that sustain the land and the biodiversity it hosts, rather than depleting it like other, non-organic coffee farming practices do.
Nespresso's Peru Organic doesn't just do good, but it tastes good too
Nespresso's Peru Organic was originally released in 2015 as a limited edition pod called "Peru Secreto." As a natural extension to the brand's AAA Sustainable Quality Program — a program Nespresso established in 2003 with the help of Rainforest Alliance, another significant sustainable coffee label — both the original Peru Secreto and the Peru Organic are grown following farm management practices that support and conserve the biodiversity of the land and its natural resources. They do so by abstaining from the synthetic fertilizer and pesticide sprays that directly contribute to soil degradation and environmental pollution.
If you're someone who believes in the terroir of coffee, then this coffee should be of interest to you, too. In a way, by following farm management practices that conserve its natural environment, the Peru Organic exhibits the land's health and abundance — a sentiment that directly aligns with the intentions of Nespresso's Master Crafter Single Origins line that this coffee is a part of. Every bean that's ground into these pods is grown organically in the Andes mountains, boasting flavors true to the lively land of Peru.
Described as fruity and complex, with a medium intensity, the Peru Organic pods deliver a fine acidity that's balanced by cereal and fruit notes. Smooth and toasty, with distinct green vegetable notes, these pods can brew as an espresso or espresso lungo to get your day started right.