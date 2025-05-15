The First Starbucks Outside North America Faced A Tough Crowd. Here's How It Thrived In Tokyo And Beyond

Even though its roots trace back to a small roastery in Seattle, Starbucks has become a recognized global brand all over the world. Today, the mega chain operates a whopping 32,000 stores in 80 different countries, but its first venture outside of North America wasn't exactly straightforward. The first international market that Starbucks entered was Japan, where a lone store opened its doors in August 1996. The café was located in the upscale Ginza shopping district of Tokyo, but the company wasn't too sure what to expect. It faced a roadblock that wasn't necessarily a problem in America: There was already an incredibly strong coffee shop culture in Japan.

When it was building its brand, Starbucks took inspiration from atmospheric coffeehouses of Italy, which were largely missing in the U.S. before Howard Schultz joined the company in 1982. However, the coffee scene had been growing in Japan since the early 1900s. Nevertheless, about a hundred people waited in line to try the first Tokyo Starbucks on opening day, and as of September 2024, the company operates over 1,800 stores across the country. The key to its success? Starbucks decided to respect the Japanese culture and adapt to it, rather than force its foreign business model on the population.