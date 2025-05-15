Here's Why Trader Joe's Doesn't Offer E-Gift Cards

From Trader Joe's best cheap, healthy snacks to their numerous meal options, wine, and more, a gift card to the store is a reliably great idea for anyone in your life. And who doesn't appreciate the feeling of food-shopping with a gift card, which can have that fun, "Supermarket Sweep" feeling? There's just one, not so tiny hitch to the otherwise foolproof TJ's gift card idea, which is that the chain doesn't sell them online. Physical gift cards can only be purchased in-person at Trader Joe's locations. What gives?

The gift-card rule is one of the facts you should know if you're a Trader Joe's super-fan. It might seem inconvenient to not be able to hit "buy" and immediately have your gift ready to e-mail or print. But TJ's sticks to physical gift cards as protection for its customers. Gift card fraud is big business in the United States, unfortunately. Gift cards are (usually) easily available online and don't have the same protections as credit cards. Scammers can con people into providing the gift cards' numbers. In 2021, the Federal Trade Commission found 40,000 people reported falling victim to this scam, losing a combined $148 million. They can also create and sell fake gift cards — in 2020, fraudulent Trader Joe's gift cards were circulating online, prompting the store to respond with the reminder anything not physically purchased at one of their locations isn't real.