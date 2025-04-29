Trader Joe's Has No Plans To Go High-Tech At Its Stores. Here's Why

There's an old saying, "Don't fix what isn't broken," meaning that if something is working, there's no need to change it. This is a proverb that Trader Joe's has embraced with its stores. In a 2025 episode of the "Inside Trader Joe's" podcast, the co-hosts, Matt Sloan, Trader Joe's Vice President of Marketing, and Tara Miller, TJ's Marketing Director, discussed the concept of retail media. Essentially, it's a marketing tactic that is used to distinguish a competing brand or product to consumers either at or near the point of purchase. This is commonly done in-store, using advertising, sampling, loyalty programs, or even coupons and vouchers. But, while Trader Joe's does regularly offer free samples, it's not planning on going high-tech any time soon.

When Miller heard the term "retail media," she connected it to the screens that are so common in grocery stores today. "They're at the cash register, sometimes they're on a shelf where the products are, sometimes they're just in the middle of the aisle," Miller noted, adding how some shopping carts even contain screens. However, Trader Joe's doesn't do any of that. Instead, everything at TJ's is all about the shopping experience for the customer. Sloan echoed these sentiments, stating that the company would rather put money into investing in people rather than technology; it's simply a matter of values.