The Unique Trader Joe's Mochi Flavor Customers Are In Awe Of
Trader Joe's might not sell the best ice cream mochi compared to My/Mochi, but the flavors it offers can't be found anywhere else. As usual, Trader Joe's has challenged snacking perceptions with a unique new mochi flavor: Blood orange, and customers are in awe. Trader Joe's fans have been praising the frozen dessert flavor across Reddit threads, with one TJ's subreddit titled, "The blood orange mochi might be one of the best desserts I've ever put in my mouth."
Other Trader Joe's customers went into more detail to help describe this frozen treat's flavor, with one Redditor saying, "It's so good. Perfect texture. Creamy but so tangy." Another added on, writing, "Reminds me of orange sherbet," which garnered a response from another Redditor who said, "But so much better." In a separate subreddit on the matter, one customer shared they'd already made their way onto their second box, with another person commenting, "Holy moly ... I can eat 'em all in one sitting."
But this unique mochi flavor might be a little too good, with some customers reporting that they're already mourning the loss. "These are so good!! I'm already stressed that they might only be a temporary item," said one Redditor. "If they get rid of the blood orange mochi I will lose it," said another Reddit user. Sadly, being a limited-time item, the blood orange mochi could become yet another retired Trader Joe's snack we need back.
Trader Joe's blood orange mochi is a seasonal flavor you might not see again
Trader Joe's has brought many different flavors of mochi to its famous freezer aisle — some seasonal, some year-round, and some that have never been seen again. Trader Joe's usually stocks mochi flavors like vanilla, green tea, and strawberry, no matter the time of the year, and you can usually depend on finding at least one of them. But other flavors aren't quite as dependable. Trader Joe's mango mochi, for instance, was introduced to its freezer in May of 2024 and returned for a limited time in early 2025. You could, in turn, assume it's a seasonal mochi flavor, similar to flavors like the caramel apple mochi in the fall and ube mochi around the spring. But nothing is promised at Trader Joe's.
Among the messages of praise and fear within the Trader Joe's, blood orange mochi subreddits were messages of grief. While some took to expressing their admiration for the new flavor, others reminisced about those of the past — ones they loved and never saw again. One of those flavors includes Trader Joe's peanut butter mochi, which hasn't been spotted since 2021. Other greatly missed TJ's mochi flavors include the non-dairy coffee flavor and the chocolate flavor. Knowing that, you'll want to stock up on the blood orange while you can.