The Unique Trader Joe's Mochi Flavor Customers Are In Awe Of

Trader Joe's might not sell the best ice cream mochi compared to My/Mochi, but the flavors it offers can't be found anywhere else. As usual, Trader Joe's has challenged snacking perceptions with a unique new mochi flavor: Blood orange, and customers are in awe. Trader Joe's fans have been praising the frozen dessert flavor across Reddit threads, with one TJ's subreddit titled, "The blood orange mochi might be one of the best desserts I've ever put in my mouth."

Other Trader Joe's customers went into more detail to help describe this frozen treat's flavor, with one Redditor saying, "It's so good. Perfect texture. Creamy but so tangy." Another added on, writing, "Reminds me of orange sherbet," which garnered a response from another Redditor who said, "But so much better." In a separate subreddit on the matter, one customer shared they'd already made their way onto their second box, with another person commenting, "Holy moly ... I can eat 'em all in one sitting."

But this unique mochi flavor might be a little too good, with some customers reporting that they're already mourning the loss. "These are so good!! I'm already stressed that they might only be a temporary item," said one Redditor. "If they get rid of the blood orange mochi I will lose it," said another Reddit user. Sadly, being a limited-time item, the blood orange mochi could become yet another retired Trader Joe's snack we need back.