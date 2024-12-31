Trader Joe's Vs My/Mochi: Which Has The Better Mochi Ice Cream?

My/Mochi is one of the most widely available mochi ice creams available at grocery stores across the country and one of the earliest players in the game — since 1993. My/Mochi boasts an impressive array of flavors, including everything from traditional Asian-inspired flavors like green tea and ube to s'mores and dulce de leche. You may even find some non-dairy selections in the freezer aisle at your local grocery store. These desserts are known for their fluffy texture and generous ice cream centers.

Like the Trader Joe's mochi ice cream, the My/Mochi flavors that I sampled — passion fruit and strawberry — come in a six-pack, each weighing 1.25 ounces. The passion fruit flavor has 80 calories per piece, while the strawberry contains 70 calories per mochi ice cream.

The price of one box stood at $6.49, which was slightly more expensive than the Trader Joe's selection, and there were only three flavors available at my local grocery store: cookies and cream, strawberry, and passion fruit — the latter two of which I sampled for this review. With such a large selection of flavors in production, I was a little sad to see that all of my local grocery stores (not just the one I bought these from) carried only these three flavors.

