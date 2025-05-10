What Happened To Nowhere Bakery After Shark Tank?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When the SoCal based married couple, Saphira and Maurizio Rasti, first walked onto the ABC series "Shark Tank" in their matching bright pink hats and jumpsuits to pitch their allergen-friendly dessert company, Nowhere Bakery, the excitement could be felt through the screen. Saphira, with her smiling demeanor and endearing Aussie accent, and Maurizio, with his comedic air and upbeat attitude, began by explaining the major pressing issue of their relationship: Maurizio's insatiable sweet tooth and Saphira's sensitive stomach. As Saphira politely put, Maurizio's "stomach is bullet proof, he could eat a razor-blade and be totally fine." Hers? Not so much.

Due to Saphira's stomach sensitivities and food intolerances, she found herself stuck between store-bought dessert options that Maurizio could only describe as tasting like "wet sandals." So, when it came to satisfying her sweet tooth — and Maurizio's tastebuds — Saphira's only choice was to start whipping up her own allergen-friendly baked goods from scratch inside of her tiny, Hong Kong apartment. A pre-made alternative was "nowhere" to be found — hence, the beginning of Nowhere Bakery. What started as an online dessert blog eventually led to three failed business ventures and a round of "MasterChef" auditions before appearing on "Shark Tank," looking for $200k for a 5% stake in their company.